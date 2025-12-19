Schreiber DECA students earn top honors at regional competition

The Port Washington Union Free School District is celebrating the achievements of the Paul D. Schreiber High School DECA chapter following Saturday’s New York regional competition.

DECA, which stands for Distributive Education Clubs of America, “prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges around the globe,” according to its mission statement.

Competing against students from across Long Island, 76 Schreiber students demonstrated their business and leadership skills, with several earning top finishes and advancing to the state level.

The regional competition required students to apply classroom knowledge through written exams and business simulations. Schreiber students earned high marks in a range of categories, including finance, marketing and entrepreneurship.

Seniors Cooper Damast and Aaron Gilbert placed first in the Entrepreneurship Team event, while freshmen Jordana Balinsky and Emilie Dunleavy placed second.

Seniors Lucas Gordon and Daniel Muller placed first in the Sports and Entertainment Marketing Team event.

Sophomore Tristan Carswell placed second in Business Finance, and sophomore Zach Arlow placed second in Principles of Finance.

Sophomores Sophia Andreozzi and Sofia Virmani placed second in the Travel and Tourism event.

Freshmen Kush Taparia and Reiss Sequeira placed in the Principles of Entrepreneurship event, and senior Oliver Mayeri placed in the Principles of Hospitality and Tourism event.

The qualifying students will now prepare for the DECA State Career Conference in March, where they will represent the Port Washington School District against top student leaders from across New York state.