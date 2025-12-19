SUNY Old Westbury cuts ribbon on new teaching and research center

A total 52 students, faculty and staff At SUNY Old Westbury gathered for the opening of the new Teaching, Research and Innovation Center for Excellence. The center, which opened on Dec. 8, will provide faculty with a communal space to share research development, ideas and teaching methods.

“The goal of TRICE is to give faculty the opportunity to delve into their respective areas of expertise and ultimately inspire students,” said President Timothy E. Sams in a news release. “Through the active research, up-to-date knowledge of best teaching practices and the sharing of innovative ideas among faculty, our students will benefit through engagement with educators who are developing high-quality work in their field of study.”

TRICE, which cost $30,100 to build, consists of specialty software to support research and grant development, large conference tables and whiteboards for presentations and lounges for conversation.

Associate Provost Michael Kavic said TRICE, while developed with faculty research development in mind, will further the learning experience of students back in the classroom.

“No matter the major — the humanities, a science course, an area of business or education or more — TRICE was designed to support faculty with their research and professional development so that they can bring their findings and learnings back to our classrooms and laboratories and improve the education we provide for all of our students,” said Kavic in a statement to Long Island Press.

He explained that the collaborative atmosphere of the space could help aid in the intimidating process of getting research projects started.

“TRICE gives faculty a place to experiment and share ideas, which will better enable them to give talks, do groundbreaking research and be authors on publications.”

Kavic explained that not only will TRICE help launch faculty research projects, but create a space where professors can discuss teaching initiatives. The campus’s Center for Excellence in Teaching and Learning and the faculty-led Teaching and Learning Resources Committee will lead seminars and discussions centered around the advancements of the students at SUNY Old Westbury.

The completion of the TRICE comes as SUNY Old Westbury continues the $200 million renovation and expansion of its science facility that will feature state-of -the-art laboratories, a campus greenhouse and collaborative teaching spaces.

SUNY Old Westbury is a public university with just about 5,000 enrolled students.