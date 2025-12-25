Life’s WORC celebrates 54 years
Life’s WORC Founder Vicki Schneps presented the Lara Rebecca Schneps Award in honor of her late daughter to Anthony Barker
Life’s WORC, serving people on the autism spectrum and developmental disabilities in group homes and day programs, celebrated with a fundraiser at the Garden City Hotel.
The evening honored Frederick C. Johs esq, New York 1’s Melissa Rabinovich receiving the Community Service Award, and Anthony Barker receiving the Lara Rebecca Schneps Advocacy Award.
CEO John Pfeifer and Board Chair Dawn Del Mastro-Chruma welcomed the donors, along with surprise visitor Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman.
Life’s WORC was founded by Victoria Schneps, the founding president of Schneps Media, the parent company of Long Island Press.