Life’s WORC celebrates 54 years

Life’s WORC Founder Vicki Schneps presented the Lara Rebecca Schneps Award in honor of her late daughter to Anthony Barker

Life’s WORC, serving people on the autism spectrum and developmental disabilities in group homes and day programs, celebrated with a fundraiser at the Garden City Hotel.

The evening honored Frederick C. Johs esq, New York 1’s Melissa Rabinovich receiving the Community Service Award, and Anthony Barker receiving the Lara Rebecca Schneps Advocacy Award.