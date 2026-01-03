Quantcast
Local News

Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: New eats, clemency and more

These three new restaurants on Long Island include cuising from Asian fusion to American eats.
3 new restaurants on Long Island to cure post-holidays blues

Dining scene additions include The Grand Lobby in Amityville, Alma Cocina in East Northport, and Cherry Amber in Plainview.

Gov. Hochul gives clemency to 13, including a Massapequa resident and a person convicted of robbery in Oceanside

Gov. Kathy Hochul has given clemency to 13 New Yorkers, including a Massapequa-native and somebody who was convicted of robbery in Oceanside.
To close out 2025, Gov. Kathy Hochul ​​granted clemency to 13 people across the state, including a Massapequa native and a Queens native who was convicted of attempted robbery in Oceanside.

Former Port Washington schools superintendent pleads guilty to felony vehicular assault

 

Former Port Washington School District Superintendent, Michael Hynes, plead guilty to vehicular assault.
Michael J. Hynes, the former superintendent of Port Washington schools, pleaded guilty to felony vehicular assault, Thursday Dec. 18, for a crash last year that seriously injured a motorcyclist.

Northwell nurses vote to authorize strike

NYSNA members at a recent association event.
The New York State Nurses Association has voted to authorize a strike against Northwell Health, it announced Tuesday, Dec. 23.

‘Because Jonah Would’ benefit to honor late Farmingdale native after battle with cancer

Debra Gruda (R.) is hosting a benefit to raise money for cancer research in honor of her late husband, Jonah Gruda (L.).
Jonah Gruda believed in “working hard to leave the world a place better than [he] found it.”

