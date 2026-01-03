Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: New eats, clemency and more

3 new restaurants on Long Island to cure post-holidays blues
Dining scene additions include The Grand Lobby in Amityville, Alma Cocina in East Northport, and Cherry Amber in Plainview.
Gov. Hochul gives clemency to 13, including a Massapequa resident and a person convicted of robbery in Oceanside
Northwell nurses vote to authorize strike
The New York State Nurses Association has voted to authorize a strike against Northwell Health, it announced Tuesday, Dec. 23.
‘Because Jonah Would’ benefit to honor late Farmingdale native after battle with cancer