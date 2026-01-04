The Frenchie Den provides daycare and more for dogs in Levittown

Mark Kogan decided to open his own business four years ago. Now he has two businesses on the same street after opening a luxury dog hotel, daycare, grooming studio and boutique pet store in Levittown.

“I wanted to work in an environment that I created,” Kogan said about his ambition to be an entrepreneur.

The Frenchie Den celebrated its grand opening at 24 Wolcott Road on Saturday, Dec. 13, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony accompanied by the Levittown Chamber of Commerce. The facility features play areas, private hotel suites, enrichment-focused daycare for small breeds, professional grooming services, a premium self-wash station and a curated boutique for pets.

Kogan said The Frenchie Den prioritizes individualized care with structured routines, frequent walks, enrichment activities and a strong focus on health, cleanliness and behavioral wellness.

“Our mission is simple: To redefine dog care by blending safety, luxury, and genuine love for pets,” the company’s website says.

Kogan said he started volunteering at an animal shelter when he was younger, saying he loves being around animals, especially dogs. At the animal shelter he got the idea to run his own business centered around pets, and that opportunity arose when a storefront became available in Levittown.

“The vision came to life when I saw the space,” he said.

But before breaking into the pet industry, Kogan opened his first business, a barber shop called Kings Den. Shortly after opening, he moved from Queens to Hicksville to be closer to his shop.

Kings Den found success in Levittown, but that didn’t stop Kogan from exploring his dream. Kogan said he still knew that opening a business centered around pets was what was in his heart, leading him to open the second business just a few doors down from Kings Den.

Kogan said clients from his barber shop have helped The Frenchie Den break into the Levittown community as well.

Kogan said The Frenchie Den will host a mobile adoption event on Jan. 25, marking the first event of its kind at the new business. He said the business also expects to have future partnerships, adoption events, foster programs and plans for a nonprofit pet sanctuary.

“I’m happy that I have the opportunity [to start The Frenchie Den] and glad to have the support of the community,” Kogan said.