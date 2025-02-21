Atria on Roslyn Habor unveils renovated community spaces

Atria on Roslyn Harbor capped off a six-month renovation project on the 158-unit Roslyn senior living facility’s common areas with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and reception on Thursday, Feb. 20.

Executive Director Anthony Gonzalez joined with Atria staff, residents, and family to celebrate the new communal spaces, which include a theater and reading and dining rooms.

“For us, this renovation created new and enhanced ways for our residents to stay active, build new friendships, and enjoy what inspires them,” said Gonzalez. “We know that living in a vibrant, social community like ours translates to greater well-being in older adults.”

Among the additions to the senior living community are a coffee bar near the front entrance that serves residents in the early afternoon and two dining rooms that together seat over 100 people and feature views of Hempstead Bay.

Around the corner are entertainment rooms like a movie theater with surround sound audio and soft sofas with cupholders, a classroom for lectures, and a card game room.

In addition to new paint, flooring, and lighting fixtures, paintings by Roy Schneider capture Roslyn Harbor’s scenery. Photographs of the Roslyn area from throughout time also adorn the walls throughout Atria’s first floor.

In the hallway connecting the dining areas and entertainment rooms, a wall honors residents who served in the military. Atria’s veteran residents each have a photograph from their time in service on the wall of honor.

Atria on Roslyn Harbor was among 23 other Atria locations that won Caring.com’s Caring Star Award based on reviews from seniors and their families. Gonzalez says residents at Atria can learn new skills and meet new people through daily events hosted by the staff and other residents like a book club or museum trips.

Active community member Jojo Gencorelli uses Atria’s piano to entertain herself and her friends. Gencorelli tries to attend as many events as she can, always participates in morning reading sessions, and says the community at Atria helps her thrive.

Gencorelli joined in the ribbon-cutting ceremony with Gonzalez, Atria Senior Living’s regional vice president, Tara Kolahifar, Roslyn Chamber of Commerce president Mimi Howard, and resident council president Guy Pancer.

Atria on Roslyn Harbor apartments start at $9,295 a month, with 24-hour staffing, scheduled transportation, housekeeping, and concierge services included.