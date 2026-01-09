Oyster Bay Town elected officials sworn in at Syosset ceremony, praise bright future

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Town Council Members Thomas Hand, Louis Imbroto, and Andrew Monteleone took their oaths of office during a 7 p.m. ceremony at Syosset Middle School on Thursday, Jan. 8. All were reelected in November.

Each of the elected officials thanked their supporters and families, while also praising the town board members for their continued collaboration.

Saladino touted the successes and growth of the town during his inauguration speech, citing the transit-oriented developments in Hicksville, upgrades throughout Syosset, investments in roads and drainage systems, local business, the environment, and local infrastructure.

“The Town of Oyster Bay is strong,” he said. “The future of the Town of Oyster Bay is right, and with your partnership, the best days in Oyster Bay are still ahead.”

Saladino was sworn in by his brother, Nassau County District Court Judge James Saladino, who said his heart was “full of pride” for the moment.

James Saladino said he has sworn his brother into office three times, all while wearing their father’s robe.

The three other council members who were sworn in also said they looked towards a bright future during their inauguration speeches.

“I promise to serve as councilman with faith and integrity and to keep Oyster Bay the incredible place it is to live, work, and conduct your business,” Monteleone said.

“Supervisor Saladino always tells the staff, ‘This is Disneyland, make sure our guests are happy,’ and we try to do that every day,” Hand said.

“We will always fight for you and we look forward to another three years of good Republican government fighting to protect your wallets and protect and preserve our suburban quality of life,” Imbroto said.

The all-Republican board remained unchanged after the November election, with each of the five incumbents winning their respective races.

Saladino defeated Sam Sochet for the supervisor position, a role he has held since 2017. Saladino is now serving his fifth term in office.

The three council members were reelected after being challenged by Ian D. Steinberg, Daniel T. Smith and Jyoti Anand.

Hand and Imbroto both began serving on the town board in 2017, while Montelone was added to the town board in February 2025, filling a vacancy left by Michele Johnson.

Nassau County GOP Chair Joe Cairo celebrated the Republican victory at the inauguration, saying that it felt like he was “coming home tonight” to Oyster Bay. He praised the town board and talked about how he has known Saladino for decades and watched him grow.

“Joe Saladino treats the bank president and the bank janitor exactly the same way, with the utmost dignity and respect,” Cairo said about the supervisor. “He’s a great guy.”

Town Clerk Richard LaMarca defeated Kamalveer Kaur to stay as the town’s clerk, a position he has held since 2019. He was said to be unable to attend the swearing-in ceremony due to his recent shoulder surgery. Town officials said he will be sworn into his new term at a later date.