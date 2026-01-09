Schreiber gymnastics team hosts youth clinic to build program’s future

The sounds of sneakers thumping mats and laughter echoing through a school gymnasium will greet young gymnasts in Port Washington later this month as local high school athletes trade competition for coaching.

The Port Washington Paul D. Schreiber High School varsity gymnastics team will host a community clinic on Jan. 24 at South Salem Elementary School, 10 Newbury Road, aimed at introducing younger girls to the sport and strengthening the program’s future.

The one-hour clinic, open to girls in kindergarten through sixth grade, will run from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and will be led primarily by members of the varsity team. About 20 children have already signed up, with additional spots still available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Jeannine Fallon said the clinic began last year after the closure of North Shore Gymnastics, a local recreational gym that shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With limited opportunities for young children in Port Washington to try gymnastics, the high school team decided to open its doors to the community.

“We felt like kids really didn’t have a chance to get their hands on something like this anymore,” Fallon said. “This was a way to give them that opportunity and bring the sport back into the community.”

The first clinic, held in 2024, quickly gained interest through word of mouth and social media. Parents soon began asking if the program could be offered again, prompting the team to schedule additional sessions, including the upcoming clinic on Jan. 24.

During the session, varsity gymnasts guide participants through a group warm-up before breaking them into age-based groups. Activities include tumbling on a tumble track, floor exercises, balance beam work, uneven and parallel bars, and a “ninja warrior”-style obstacle course. Skills are modified based on each group’s age and ability.

Fallon said the clinic is intentionally limited to students below seventh grade, when interscholastic sports officially begin.

“By seventh grade, kids usually have a better idea of which sport they want to focus on,” she said. “Up to sixth grade, they’re still exploring and figuring out what they enjoy.”

Beyond skill development, Fallon emphasized the importance of mentorship. The varsity gymnasts take ownership of the clinic, gaining confidence while serving as role models for younger children.

“It’s amazing to see a different side of some of these girls,” Fallon said. “They’re giving back to the community, building a sense of legacy and helping keep the program alive.”

Senior co-captain Estee Greenberg said the clinic is about more than recruiting future athletes.

“It shows that gymnastics is a really fun sport,” Greenberg said. “It’s not just about competition — it’s about having a good time and helping younger kids get excited.”

For Greenberg, mentoring has been personally meaningful.

“It means a lot to help little kids and make sure they’re having fun,” she said. “I want them to see that one day, they can do this too — and even more.”

Fallon said she hopes the Jan. 24 clinic continues to inspire young athletes while reinforcing the program’s resilience.

“I always tell the girls we’re like a phoenix,” she said. “We’ve risen back up, and this is part of how we keep going.”