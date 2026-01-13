Nassau County Legislators sworn into office

Nassau County legislators were sworn into office during an inaugural ceremony at the Cradle of Aviation Museum on Thursday, Jan. 8, formally beginning the 2026 legislative term following countywide redistricting.
Republicans hold an 11-8 majority on the 19-member Legislature, with the Democrats flipping one seat. Republicans previously held a 12-7 majority.
Democrats flipped one seat in the November election, winning District 14. Democrat Cynthia Nunez received 56% of the votes, while Republican Sheharyar Ali garnered just 44%.
Democrat Viviana Russell of District 2 and Republican Kayla Knight of District 15 are also new faces joining the legislature this year. None of the three ran against incumbents.
The swearing-in marked the official start of the new term, with legislators expected to address issues including taxes, infrastructure, public safety and affordability in the year ahead.