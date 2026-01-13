Nassau County Legislators sworn into office

Democratic Nassau County Legislatures being sworn in during the induction of the 16th Nassau County Legislature.

Nassau County legislators were sworn into office during an inaugural ceremony at the Cradle of Aviation Museum on Thursday, Jan. 8, formally beginning the 2026 legislative term following countywide redistricting.

Republicans hold an 11-8 majority on the 19-member Legislature, with the Democrats flipping one seat. Republicans previously held a 12-7 majority.