Glen Cove City Council approves environmental report for proposed mixed-use development despite concerns

The Glen Cove City Council approved the environmental review for a potential 55-unit apartment building and amended a local law to change its zoning despite concerns from the community, as well as current and former city officials.

According to the city, the proposal has been in the works for years to add a 55-unit, five-story apartment building that will reserve 75% of its units for affordable housing on a 1.88-acre property located near the Glen Street LIRR Station.

The city council previously butted heads about the zoning law change at a December 2024 meeting, which ultimately resulted in a 4-3 decision to amend the local law.

City Attorney Tip Henderson said the law remains the same, but now includes wording specific to what the applicants considered reasonable. The zone change enables affordable housing on two lots on Cedar Swamp Road, allowing for mixed-use commercial and residential structures.

Before adopting the zoning change at the Tuesday, Jan. 13 meeting, the city first had to approve the environmental report for the property, submitted to the town in December 2024.

“Upon review of the relevant materials, it is my recommendation that the project will not have a significant adverse impact on the environment,” Max Stach, a planning consultant, wrote in the review, giving the project a “negative declaration,” meaning that the project does not have a significant adverse environmental impact.

Newly appointed Council Member John Perrone called the report “materially defective,” saying that the project’s impact on local water, aesthetics and traffic were concerning and that he had unanswered questions.

Henderson and Mayor Pam Panzenbeck said that approving the environmental report was just the beginning and that those concerns would be addressed down the line.

Residents also expressed their concerns with the report,

“Your own consultant raises concerns, yet says it’s a negative declaration,” former City Council Member Marsha Silverman said as she recommended the council approve the report as a positive declaration instead of a negative one.

Christopher Pierce said the report presents red flags.

“It’s irresponsible to pass this when there are a lot of unanswered questions,” he said.

“You wouldn’t want to make a decision here if you don’t have all the facts,” Roni Epstein said.

The council member went on to vote 4-3 in favor of adopting the report as a negative declaration. Council Members John Zozzaro and Danielle Fugazy Scagliola joined Perrone in opposition.

The council then heard the opinions of more residents about the law change before voting on it. Once again, the council voted 4-3 in favor of adopting the wording of the local law. Perrone Zozzaro and Fugazy Scagliola opposed the law change, while the four Republicans on the council voted in favor of it.

Zozzaro proclaimed that the city ”bends over backwards for developers,” while saying that residents do not want more buildings in the city.

“I’m confident that this will move forward in a positive way,” Council Member Grady Farnan said.

“We have the opportunity to move forward that will bring great revitalization to that area,” Council Member Michael Ktistkas said.

Panzenbeck said the city is “answering a call for affordable housing.”