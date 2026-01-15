East Williston kicks off centennial with prayer service

East Williston held an interfaith prayer service at its community church on Wednesday, Jan. 14, to mark the beginning of the village’s centennial celebration.

Community members, faith leaders, and local officials gathered for songs, readings and prayers, followed by time for food and socializing.

“Our differences make up today’s fabric of what East Williston has become,” said Mayor Bonnie Parente, emphasizing the village’s religious and ethnic diversity. “Our village is our binding, our connection, our commonality. It’s where we all call home.”

Community and faith leaders from the village’s community church, Young Nak Presbyterian Church, Temple Sinai of Roslyn, Saint Brigid Roman Catholic Church, Tzu Chi Buddhist Foundation, and the Islamic Center of Long Island participated.

“We really celebrated a spirit of togetherness,” North Hempstead Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSena said. “It’s carried on for 100 years, and we pray it will carry on for the next 100.”

Among the faith leaders present was Pastor Ed Palafox of the Community Church of East Williston, who said it was an honor to host the event.

“I’ve been very focused on the interfaith discipline for the last couple of years, so this is a further extension of that personal interest,” Palafox said. “In the world we live in, everyone putting so much stock into their faith, their relationship with something divine, is a concept that I find amazing.”

Community members reflected on the changes the last century has brought to the village.

“In 1926, we had about 75 homes and a little more than 300 residents,” Parente said. “Today, we have over 830 homes and over 2,500 residents.”

The prayer service was also attended by Scouting America and fire department leaders, as well as officials from neighboring Williston Park, including Mayor Paul Ehrbar. Williston Park began its own centennial celebration with a prayer service on Sunday, Jan. 11.

“We are blessed to have them as our neighbors, and we congratulate them on their centennial,” Parente said.