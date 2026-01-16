Looking for a new roommate who sheds, judges your life choices, and still loves you unconditionally? From playful kittens to sweet pups, these whiskered charmers are ready to go home with you today!

Born in Sep. 2025, Rip is a sweet, sensitive boy who may start off shy but warms up beautifully with patience and a gentle touch. Curious and observant, he prefers a calm home where he can explore at his own pace and build trust on his own terms.

Rip was treated for eye infections that have fully cleared, leaving some minor scarring that doesn’t affect him at all. Once he feels safe, his mellow, gentle nature shines through. He’s easy to handle, including for nail trims, and has a soft, endearing presence. He loves cat dancer toys, crinkle balls, and anything that lets him pounce and zoom. Food is a great motivator, and he’s always happy to show up for treats.

Though independent at first, Rip becomes a loving lap cat who enjoys quiet cuddle time. He’d be a perfect match for someone looking for a calm, affectionate kitty who truly blossoms with love.

Petey is a sweet, affectionate 10-month-old boy who may start off a bit shy, but once he feels safe, he turns into a total lovebug. Before long, he’ll be hopping into your lap, purring away, and soaking up attention, and he’s not shy about letting you know (sometimes vocally!) when he’s ready for cuddles. He enjoys being held and strikes a great balance between affection and independence.

Petey is also playful and full of kitten energy. He loves all kinds of toys, especially wand toys and crinkle balls, and will happily entertain himself or invite you to join in. Curious, food-motivated, and confident in his space, Petey has a charming personality that keeps life fun. Whether he’s zooming around or curled up in your lap, Petey is sure to keep your heart full.

10-month-old Titania is a sweet, outgoing kitten who loves attention, and she’s not shy about asking for it! Whether she’s snuggling up with her sisters, playing with other cats, or batting springs and toys around on her own, Titania knows how to keep life fun. With her gentle nature, pretty face, and just-right mix of playfulness and affection, this charming girl is ready to bring cuddles, joy, and a little extra sparkle to her forever home.

To meet Rip, Petey or Titiana, complete an adoption application here.

Available for adoption through Hope for Cleo Animal Rescue

Looking to add some extra tail wags, puppy kisses, and joyful energy to your life? Hope For Cleo Animal Rescue is thrilled to introduce Jumble and Tangle, two adorable Red Cattle Dog mix sisters who are ready to find their forever families.

Born on Sep. 1, 2025, these sweet girls are expected to grow into medium-sized pups with bright minds and big hearts. Playful, curious, and full of that loyal, people-loving cattle dog charm, Jumble and Tangle love exploring, learning, and soaking up attention. They’re at the perfect age to grow, learn, and bond right alongside their future families.

While they may be sisters, Jumble and Tangle do not need to be adopted together; each will thrive as the star of her own loving home.

Ready to adopt one of these happy, smart pups into your life? Apply to adopt here.

Available for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter

Meet the Smithtown Animal Shelter’s Pet of the Week, Honeymaren, a beautiful brown tabby, approximately six years old, with a gentle soul and the softest heart.

Honeymaren found her way to the shelter through heartbreaking circumstances, yet continues to show a gentle and trusting spirit. When her mom fell ill and could no longer care for her, Honeymaren was evicted from her home and cruelly put outside during the winter months. Left to fend for herself, this gentle girl looked to anyone she met, hoping for kindness and help.

Despite everything she has endured, Honeymaren remains incredibly sweet, loving, and trusting. She will adorn you with affection and clearly longs for the comfort and security of a loving home she can call her own. This special girl has so much love to give and deserves nothing less than a family who will cherish her and spoil her rotten.

Honeymaren gets along well with children and other cats and is likely to do well with dogs. She is healthy and would make a wonderful addition to one lucky family. If you are interested in meeting her, please fill out an application to schedule time to properly interact with her in a domestic setting.

As always, thanks for reading and please remember to always adopt, never shop… pass it on!