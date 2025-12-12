These 9 adoptable cats and dogs looking for a warm home this winter

December is National Cat Lovers’ Month! With so many fabulous felines to choose from, it’s hard to adopt just one. Why not pop in and visit any of these cool cats (or dogs, of course) and bring home a best friend (or two) today!

Meet Spark! This four-year-old Shepherd mix with adorable standout ears is looking for his forever home. Spark has been adopted twice and returned through no fault of his own, so Animal League America is determined to find him the perfect match. He’d thrive with an experienced dog owner due to some mild resource guarding. Spark gets along well with other dogs and cats but needs a doggy meet-and-greet before heading home. He has a skin allergy condition (Atopy), but don’t worry, their medical staff will have it covered if it flares up. Spark is great with older kids and requires a meet-and-greet with all household members.

This striking boy with the unforgettable ears is Monte, a seven-month-old Terrier Mix from Louisiana! Monte prefers a suburban home over an apartment and needs a patient owner to help him feel secure and showcase the lovable traits we know he has. He does well with older children. Monte would thrive with an experienced owner willing to continue his training and build his confidence. If Monte sounds like the perfect addition to your family, visit him today!

Two-year-old Jack is a Hound mix rescued from Georgia. Behind his cheerful mug is a dog who’s playful, affectionate, and bursting with potential — he just needs the right person to believe in him. Jack is looking for an experienced adopter with large dog know-how, someone who can guide his energy and help him thrive. He’d love to be your one-and-only, in a home where his big heart has all the room it needs to grow.

**Double Adoption** One-year-olds Virginia and Baxter survived being born outdoors but needed guidance to understand the new world they entered after rescue. Thanks to a wonderful foster home, they learned to see humans as playful treat dispensers and soon shed their worries about touch. Now settling into Bianca’s Furry Friends, they’ve carried those lessons with them and are hopeful for a purr-manent home, ideally with older kids who can help them continue to grow.

During their exams, our vets discovered Baxter has a serious heart condition, and a care plan is already in place, fully covered through our Pet Health Centers. He doesn’t let it slow him down; he’s all in for playtime with his friends, especially his sweet sister who never misses a wand party by his side. They’re a whimsical duo, unaware of how far they’ve come and how much joy their future adopted family will share with them.

Just look at the smile on devoted former momma Hydee’s face! After raising her three kittens in Puerto Rico, her life finally got back on track in a loving foster home where she found peace and received care for blood in her urine, a stress-related condition. Now two years old, Hydee continues to thrive on daily medication and a special diet, all fully covered through our Sponsor Program thanks to generous donors.

We want nothing to stand in the way of this sweet girl finding the home she’s long deserved. Her foster experience showed us how much she blossoms in a calm environment, and she’ll thrive as the only pet, just like she does in her cozy office here, waiting to greet new friends.

We can only imagine what seven-year-old Marmot endured before finding safe haven at Bianca’s Furry Friends, where he’s embraced a calmer, more predictable life. Though he’s still a little edgy with new situations, steady encouragement, treats, and play have helped him settle in. He’s even learned to sit with all four paws on the floor when asking for treats trick his roommates now copy. Marmot knows exactly what he likes: feather chases, treat parties, and sitting by the door, hopeful for the person who finally sees him. He’s looking for a home with experienced adults or older kids who appreciate his quirky charm. Could you be the hero he’s been waiting for?

Five-year-old Tremont was abandoned on a subway platform, unsure of what would come next. Confused and heartbroken, he needed time and patience, and that space allowed his fun-loving personality to shine through. With a calm environment, Tremont’s spunky side has emerged from beneath his magnificent fur coat. He’ll need an experienced adopter who can read his cues, give him space when needed, and engage him in play when he’s ready. Tremont prefers an adult-only home and can often be found birdwatching from the rescue’s Catio. He’s open to meeting new friends — come say hello!

If you’re ready to open your heart and home to a fabulous feline, contact DoritS@animalleague.org. To meet and adopt your perfect pooch, email JamieD@animalleague.org or visit their Port Washington campus today!

Available for adoption at the Town of Smithtown Animal Shelter

Catrick Swayze is an irresistible, charismatic grey-and-white Domestic Short Hair, estimated to be about two years old, who has reached a turning point in his young life. After spending time outdoors with a few “outsiders,” he’s ready to leave that rough chapter behind and step into something better… a warm, safe, loving home where he can finally belong.

This sweet boy is affectionate, people-oriented, and just like a movie star – he adores the spotlight. He does wonderfully with kids, is likely to get along with other cats, and is still learning how he feels about dogs. What he wants most is to be adopted into a home where he can feel safe, loved, and part of the family.

So, if you’re ready to “have the time of your life,” spend your weekends with your new best friend. One thing’s for sure — Catrick Swayze will never ghost you.

If you are interested in meeting Catrick, please fill out an application and schedule a date/time to properly interact with him in a domestic setting at the shelter.

As always, thanks for reading and please remember to always adopt, never shop… pass it on!