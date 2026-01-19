Board approves special use permit for new Nepali eatery

The New Hyde Park Board of Trustees approved an application for a special-use permit for a Nepali momo restaurant at its Thursday, Jan. 15 meeting.

The restaurant, Momo 2 Go, is set to open at 231 Jericho Turnpike in March, according to the applicant. The board also approved minor internal renovations, which the applicant said will slightly increase the restaurant’s capacity.

“Momo 2 Go combines momo from Tibet with spices from India,” the applicant said. A momo is a type of steam filled dumpling.

The new restaurant will use the location formerly occupied by Remo’s Deli, a New Hyde Park staple that closed in 2023 after 42 years of operation.

Trustee Rainer Burger said the water station upgrades at Station 44 were delayed due to problems with the contractor.

“The Water Authority of Western Nassau County issued a default letter to the contractor,” he said. “They’re looking to terminate, based on performance. So there’s going to be a delay in that project.”

He said the renovations at Station 40 are moving ahead as planned. Renovations are intended to upgrade the water stations’ filtration systems to comply with regulations on 1,4-dioxane and other contaminants.

Trustees and department superintendents shared updates with the community, including the Department of Public Works facility nearing completion of renovations. Igor Sikiric, superintendent of public works, said renovations to Sakowich Park are almost complete.

Binu Pillay, superintendent of buildings for the village, said Marcus Christ Hall, the village community center, is moving forward in renovations. He said they hope to complete the building’s exterior by early February.

Deputy Mayor Madhvi Nijjar said the village has started issuing delinquent tax notices and will continue to do so monthly. She said the village has begun preparing for the next budget adoption and is awaiting a written statement from the auditors to share with the public.

She also provided updates on grants the village has received or applied for, noting that the deadline to spend the remaining $12,800 of the Community Development Block Grant is six months away. She said anyone in the community can reach out to the clerk’s office to learn more about the grant and how it could be used for home repairs or other uses.

Mayor Christopher Devane said he will be addressing mixed-use zoning issues with the village Chamber of Commerce.

“There are buildings in New Hyde Park that owners haven’t put a cent into for 50 years,” he said. “I’m going to ask the building owners of New Hyde Park to come to a meeting at Village Hall and start trying to work together to improve the quality of the buildings, the quality of the people that are in the buildings, and really start improving our downtown.”

He said businesses in the area need more foot traffic, which will require cooperation from the community, businesses and building owners.

Devane said the village is planning to raise the prices of parking permits for building owners who don’t provide parking for tenants. The permits are available to tenants, allowing them to use village parking lots.