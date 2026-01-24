Eat your heart out: Romantic restaurants to visit on Valentine’s Day

Love is in the air, Long Island. And with Valentine’s Day fast approaching, it’s time to get those dinner reservations on the books. But if you’re still deciding where to spend an enchanted evening with your valentine, we’ve curated a short list of some of the most romantic restaurants in the region.

Whether you live in Nassau or Suffolk County, Long Island offers plenty of restaurants to spend V-Day with that special someone. The holiday also inspires local chefs to lean in to the power of love when curating decadent dinner menus, ensuring couples can enjoy an equally unforgettable meal in their cozy, Cupid-approved restaurants.

Romantic restaurants in Nassau County

If you’re craving coastal vibes amid this bitter-cold winter we’ve been having, look no further than Aura in Island Park. The restaurant serves stylish Mediterranean plates made with locally-sourced ingredients in a cool yet lively atmosphere, promising a memorable dining experience.

Oysters are a natural aphrodisiac, so start with an order of those to get the night going. Aura’s grilled oysters come drenched in a spicy lemon-tarragon butter, but if you really feel like splurging, order The Coast is Calling seafood tower.

The Linguine al Mare comes fully loaded with scallops, shrimp, and calamari swimming in a savory seafood broth, and the Grilled Branzino can’t be missed. And since you can’t celebrate Valentine’s Day without chocolate, Aura’s chocolate mousse is guaranteed to satisfy your sweet tooth.

4338 Austin Blvd., Island Park, 516-208-7535, auraeats.com.

For those of us dreaming of an escape to the City of Love this Valentine’s Day, Brasserie by Chef Aless is the next best thing. For the holiday the French restaurant is offering a three-course meal priced at $85 per person, with some selections departing from the traditional menu.

Let Chef Aless’ luxurious lobster ravioli set the tone for your evening. A laborious beef wellington leads the main course lineup, followed by red snapper livornese, slow-roasted cornish hen, and fresh cavatelli with duck ragù. Dessert is a toss-up between soft chocolate sponge cake with a dollop of raspberry mousse and assorted petit fours.

5590 Merrick Road, Massapequa, (585) 486-2305, brasseriebychefaless.com.

To really wow your valentine, take them to Cibo Pasta Bar in Wantagh — the first concept of its kind on Long Island. Sleek black furnishings, crushed green velvet, and rich gold accents set the scene for a night you and your beloved won’t soon forget.



A humble menu of handcrafted cocktails bookend your restaurant visit, with some of the After Dinner Drinks serving as desserts all on their own (see “Sweet Dreams” for reference). The Italian Wontons are a must-order, each one filled with a decadent three-cheese blend and drizzled with sweet chili sauce.

While the main entrées are enticing, the pastas are obviously the star of the show. The zozzona blends three of the best Roman pasta sauces in the game: carbonara, amatriciana, and cacio e pepe. We also recommend the short rib lasagna and the veal osso bucco ravioli.

3037 Merrick Road, Wantagh, 516-804-8266, cibopastabar.com.

A great restaurant option for lovers on the North Shore of Nassau County is Oak & Vine in Glen Cove. The main dining room is painted in a rich royal blue with touches of brown and burnt orange, which adds extra warmth to your extra romantic outing.

The New American menu caters to patrons of all tastes and includes homemade pastas, house-made desserts, and meats and vegetables cooked on a specialty parilla grill. This cooking method gives each ingredient a smoky, slow-cooked flavor, leaving you hungry for more.

Some “Simply Grilled” selections include jumbo shrimp, sea scallops, lamb chops, and a petit filet mignon; each comes with your choice of two sides. For a truly luxurious bite, order Oak & Vine’s truffle lobster mac ‘n’ cheese or truffle fries with truffle aioli.

75 Cedar Swamp Road, Glen Cove, 516-200-9520, oakandvineny.com.

Romantic restaurants in Suffolk County

The Farm Italy will transport you and your valentine to the Italian countryside. Cozy nooks adorned with art and crackling fireplaces can be found throughout the villa-inspired restaurant, which serves local Italian favorites with a focus on beauty, simplicity, and freshness.

Try the burrata with cherry bombs and 12-year balsamic, or the tender tagliolini tossed with coppa, cream, and pecorino cheese. The malfandine pasta combines jumbo lump crab, gremolata butter, and fresno chiles, but for a heartier meal get the slow-braised lamb shank served with orzo e pepe and finished with a black currant demi-glace.

12 Gerard St., Huntington, 631-824-6000, thefarmitaly.com/huntingtonny.

A corner restaurant has never looked as good as Ivy On Main in Westhampton Beach. With marble furnishings, green velvet booths, and tan and gold touches throughout, you and your honey won’t believe you’re on Long Island anymore.

Start your memorable meal with spicy salmon tartare or Wagyu beef tartare (bonus points if you order both). You’ll feel happy as a clam after sampling a half dozen of “happy” oysters harvested from Great Peconic Bay.

A food you won’t find anywhere else is Ivy’s French onion gnocchi. We won’t take it personally if the pan-seared scallops or dry-aged duck breast calls your name — just don’t forget to order the house-made flourless chocolate cake for dessert.

103 Main St., Westhampton Beach, 631-998-0795, ivywesthamptonbeach.com.

Located in the beautifully-restored Babylon Carriage House, The James in downtown Babylon offers a multi-level dining experience that includes a semi-open kitchen, stunning bar, and intimate dining room areas.

Menu highlights include a grande or colossal seafood plateau (depending on your budget), a grilled Spanish octopus with cannellini beans, pancetta, and piquillo peppers, and a salad starring cherry tomato-poached Maine lobster.

The almost endless entrée section features a mix of local and imported seafood, housemade pastas, and dry-aged meats. The “Butcher Board” section includes all your classic cuts, as well as beef wellington and lobster tail with four different decadent topping options.

21 Fire Island Ave., Babylon, 631-975-2637, thejamesli.com/babylon.

Whether you’re planning to grab a drink or enjoy an elaborate meal, Shands General is the perfect place to cozy up with your valentine. Located in the heart of Patchogue, the restaurant serves up seasonal food and drink menus crafted from locally-sourced ingredients.

The tahini caesar is a fresh take on the classic salad, but the French Onion & Short Rib Soup is the star of the starter section. Guests rave about the tortellini infused with Burgundy truffles and the unexpected anelloni served spicy vodka style. Carnivores can enjoy a sizeable dry-aged ribeye or steak frites, and what sounds better than a slice of banana bread cake for dessert?

67 W Main St., Patchogue, 631-447-2337, shandsgeneral.com.