Bill O’Reilly Column: The sum of all fears

President Trump is not a man to back down, but sometimes he should make adjustments. The violence in Minneapolis and the threatened takeover of Greenland are in that zone. So here’s what’s really happening.

There is no question that Minnesota Gov. Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Frey are both defying federal law on immigration enforcement. Frey is simply a punk, rushing to the podium on Saturday to condemn federal agents before any solid evidence emerged as to why an armed Minnesota citizen was shot dead by Border Patrol agents.

Decency would demand caution in an awful situation like this. Not for Frey. He is a defiant far-left agitator who has worsened the potential for violence in his own city.

As for Walz, he is simply not smart enough to run a Taco Bell, much less a state. The right thing to do is to order Minnesota authorities to cooperate with the feds while respectfully negotiating on the ground tactics with the president. You reach detente, governor, not embrace incendiary rhetoric.

But the sane approach is far beyond Walz, who is the modern John C. Calhoun, a despicable South Carolina senator who actually wanted the Civil War to happen.

Donald Trump will not retreat from these men. He is also not going to condemn federal agents before all the facts emerge. But the president understands that violent polarization is bad for the country and his presidency. So, some restraint is necessary.

That point of view would help him and everybody else. But it’s tough to be restrained when Walz and Frey are accusing the feds of murder.

However, I do expect a tone-down in Minnesota, even though those who object to enforcing immigration law will never cease their activities.

In the Greenland situation, I correctly predicted a Trump pullback from a U.S. invasion. Like my early prediction that President Biden would drop out of the presidential race, made almost exactly a year ago, the analysis wasn’t difficult.

Donald Trump takes it to the limit while negotiating. But as Three Dog Night once sang: “That ain’t the way to have fun, son. That ain’t the way to have fun.”

After verbally rattling the Europeans, which Trump enjoys, Denmark will now allow an increased American military presence on the frozen island and perhaps provide the USA with a nice mineral deal. But why should we care?

It’s about two things. First, the president believes NATO takes advantage of America and is a weak partner. French leader Macron showing up in Davos looking like one of the Bee Gees in those tinted glasses doesn’t really send a credibility message to Putin or anyone else.

The truth is, Europe is in decline, and that hurts U.S. security.

Donald Trump understands that the American people rebuilt Europe after World War II, spending about $22 trillion over the past 75 years. He also believes Europe owes us big time, and if our collective defense against Russia and China requires the USA calling the shots in Greenland, that’s the way it should be.

You may disagree. But that’s his reasoning.

The president is also annoyed that nations like Canada and the U.K. have embraced corrosive political correctness and show disrespect to us. Mr. Trump admires toughness, disdains weakness. But most of all, he is not going to tolerate grifting and behavior that he considers counter to “American interests.”

That’s the man running the show for the next three years. Understanding him is paramount to all fair-minded Americans.

Please allow me to conclude this column with some personal musings. I am absolutely stunned by the reaction to my medical situation.

You can do a lot of thinking while sitting in a hospital for four days. A hereditary condition involving internal bleeding took me down temporarily. I hope. I have the best medical team led by Dr. Ira Jacobson, trying to keep me on the field.

Thank God we don’t have socialized medicine in this country. I’d be in a dark container right now.

It will make Blue Öyster Cult happy to know that I don’t “fear the reaper.” I’ll give the malady the Barney Frank treatment and fight the good fight. Plenty of folks have far worse situations than mine. The longevity thing is not up to me. My Christian belief is that we are all here for a reason and there is, indeed, a time for every season.

When I announced a short medical work pause, I did not expect the enormous outpouring of concern. Yes, a few usual suspects tried to damage my family and me further, and karma will deal with them.

The good news is that the haters are far outnumbered by benevolent people.

So, onward. The No Spin Nation will continue to be my primary concern. Good people, noble country.

We’ll carry on.