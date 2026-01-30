Baldwin man indicted for Hempstead house party shooting that killed Monroe University athlete

A Baldwin man has been indicted on murder and weapons charges for a fatal shooting at a house party in Hempstead that killed a 19-year-old college athlete and injured two others, Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly announced.

Jacob McMillan, 18, was arraigned on grand jury indictment charges of two counts of murder, attempted murder, criminal use of a firearm and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon. He pleaded not guilty and is due back in court on Feb. 23, and if convicted, he faces up to 25 years to life in prison.

On Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, McMillan tried to enter a house party at a home on Willow Avenue in Hempstead, and when he approached the home, an individual throwing the party attempted to pat down McMillan before letting him in, Donnelly said.

McMillan, refusing to be searched, pulled away, allegedly pulled out a gun and fired two shots at the person who tried to pat him down, the DA said.

The person was shot in the arm as he dove behind a car to shield himself from the gunfire, and McMillan allegedly began to flee the home southbound on Kennedy Avenue, before allegedly turning and firing one additional shot, which went through the shoulder of another victim and struck 19-year-old Monroe University student Amira McCleod, of St. Albans, Queens, Donnelly said.

McCleod was struck in the head, killing her instantly, the DA said.

The two other gunshot victims were taken to local hospitals and treated for their injuries, she said.

McMillan allegedly hid in a backyard one block south of the party before he was picked up by a blue Ford Edge from a ride-sharing service, which dropped him off on Coolidge Avenue in Baldwin, which is adjacent to McMillan’s home on Wales Avenue, Donnelly said.

Surveillance video allegedly showed McMillan in the same dark blue and black “North Face” winter jacket, light colored jeans, and black sneakers he was seen wearing at the party, and was captured exiting a LIRR train at the Baldwin train station earlier in the evening, boarding a Nassau Inter-County Express bus, and exiting that same bus at the intersection of Baldwin Road and Homan Boulevard a block south of the Willow Avenue home just before the shooting, Donnelly said.

McMillan was arrested in Baldwin on Dec. 2, 2025, the DA said.

“Amira McCleod was a promising athlete in her sophomore year at Monroe University, simply spending a Saturday night out with friends,” Donnelly said after the indictment.