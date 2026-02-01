Bill O’Reilly Column: Is Don a Lemon?

If you are a betting person, you might consider wagering that former CNN guy Don Lemon will be acquitted on federal civil rights charges. Lemon was arrested on Friday in Los Angeles.

You may remember that on Sunday, Jan. 18, Don was part of a church service invasion organized by radical leftists in Minneapolis. The pastor of the church was deemed by the mob as being sympathetic to ICE, so the anarchists decided to teach him a lesson.

Don Lemon says he was simply covering a worthy news story, which is his protected right as a journalist. His lawyer, Abbe Lowell, will make that assertion the centerpiece of the defense. Meanwhile, Lowell charges more than $1,000 an hour for his services, a tariff I do not believe Mr. Lemon will have to pay. It’s good to have friends in radical places. Power to the people, right on!

Mr. Lemon also says, “I will not be silenced.” Uh-oh. Maybe that could be part of a plea bargain.

The government believes Lemon acted in concert with the insurrectionists; colluded on the church invasion. How else would Don have known about the illegal intrusion? Back to you, Mr. Lowell.

However, it will be tough for federal prosecutors to overcome “reasonable doubt” on this. Lemon will say he got a tip and acted on it. Over to you, jury members.

So, the odds are that Lemon will walk.

However, that’s not the real story here. No, Lemon’s saga concerns money and power. Say amen, brothers and sisters!

Mr. Lemon is an avowed liberal guy who hates Trump. Before leaving CNN, he made a career of pushing leftist causes and just recently called the president a criminal, a numbskull, an imbecile, a revolting human being, a bigot, and, well, you get the idea.

The man of the ire, President Trump, is on speed dial to the Justice Department, so that’s where the power thing comes in. Want to go to church, Don? Say hallelujah to federal agents!

But it’s the money angle that is most interesting. Lemon does a podcast, one of about six trillion worldwide. If you don’t have a podcast yet, you may soon be forced to develop one if you want to continue to communicate with other human beings.

But for Don Lemon, without a steady income, the pod has become survival. He has to generate money from it. Not easy.

Unless.

You say outrageous stuff. Smear people, promote nutty conspiracies, mainstream Hitler. It’s a bizarre world of distraught ranting. The more provocative you are, the more people will watch. Then, you might be able to sell some advertising or book paid speaking engagements in lunatic venues.

If you think about it, the Trump administration is actually doling out some Lemon-aid here. Old Don is in the news cycle. People are talking about him! Some, even deifying him!

We are living in the craziest time in human history, with apologies to Genghis Khan. Putin is the richest man on earth. Tim Walz has morphed into Civil War villain Sen. John C. Calhoun by defying federal law. Scores of former media personalities now attempt to create mayhem for profit on social media. There is nowhere to hide from the madness.

Don Lemon is not getting what he deserves, which is obscurity. He is getting attention and radical accolades. But here’s the kicker: In the end, all of this will mean absolutely nothing.

Praise the Lord.