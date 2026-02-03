Manhasset BOE approves settlement over district’s special ed program

The Manhasset Board of Education held a brief meeting on Thursday, Jan. 29, when it unanimously approved the settlement of a lawsuit brought by the parents of a child in the district’s special education program.

The meeting was not on the board’s regular schedule or on the website’s calendar.

The approved resolution did not go into much detail, stating the district “hereby approves the terms and conditions of the stipulation regarding a certain matter between the District and the parents of a youngster classified by the District’s CSE and identified in confidential attachment “A.” Clerk Nicole Rosenberg declined to give a comment on the settlement.

During the public comments section, Alex McClain, the father of two students in the district, read a letter by his wife, Mary, for clarification on why the board asked to waive the state’s breakfast program requirements for its schools.

Alex McClain read, “As a working mom with two young sons at Munsey Park and a third son who will enter soon, I wish nearly daily that Munsey served breakfast like elementary schools in our neighboring districts like Port, Roslyn, Great Neck, etc.”

In the letter, Mary McClain said she had talked to other parents who had felt similarly.

But according to the minutes from the board’s Jul. 14, 2025 meeting, “the results received this year revealed a 41% response rate at Munsey Park with 75% of those responding indicating a lack of interest.”

“For the state to grant a waiver for the program, a response rate of at least 33%, with 80% of those children indicating a lack of interest in the breakfast program is necessary for the state to grant a waiver to the district,” the minutes say.

Despite not reaching the state’s threshold, the board voted to request an exemption.

Board President Ted Post responded, “We will do the research and come back.”

The board also unanimously approved a $4,515 contract with Labor Education & Community Services Agency for six months to cover its 500 employees.

LECSA offers “free, short-term counseling, 24/7 support, and referrals to specialists for issues like stress, mental health, substance abuse, and family or financial concerns. Participation is voluntary and has no impact on job status.”

The board also unanimously requested for door maintenance at an estimated cost of $650 with Eastern Suffolk BOCES as the potential provider.

The next board meeting will take place on Feb. 12 at 7 p.m.