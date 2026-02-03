RXR breaks ground on latest Glen Cove residential development

As they continue to transform the Glen Cove waterfront into a high-end residential community, RXR and the Chuo-Nittochi Group broke ground on Feb. 2 on the Arden, their third development at Garvies Point.

The Arden will add 101 rental homes to the neighborhood, ranging from studios to three-bedroom units, scheduled for completion next year.

And it will join two structures already built by this partnership, including the 385-unit Harbor Landing and the 146-unit Village Square, anchored by a 16,500-square-foot public plaza.

RXR is the master planner and developer of the multi-phase Garvies Point in Glen Cove project, where the Arden represents the latest phase of the re-imagining of this waterfront.

“This groundbreaking represents another milestone in our long-term commitment to Glen Cove and the continued revitalization of the waterfront and downtown core,” said Joe Graziose, RXR executive vice president of residential development and construction.

He added that this adds to their existing development, which is both good for Glen Cove and for Long Island.

“Garvies Point has already proven itself as a thriving neighborhood,” Graziose said. “This next phase brings an even higher caliber of living, further solidifying Glen Cove as a premier destination on Long Island.”

The residential expansion essentially creates a new community within Glen Cove and transforms the waterfront into a 56-acre mixed-use development.

Glen Cove Mayor Pamela D. Panzenbeck and Ann Fangman, executive director of the Glen Cove Community Development Association and Industrial Development Association, joined RXR and Chuo-Nittochi Group officials.

“Today’s groundbreaking marks another important step in Glen Cove’s continued transformation,” said Panzenbeck.

She called the Arden an example of “thoughtful development” that “strengthens our waterfront, creates jobs, expands housing opportunities, and enhances quality of life for our residents.”

Mayor Panzenbeck added that “projects like this that demonstrate continued investment in our city and help shape a vibrant, walkable community that will benefit Glen Cove for generations to come.”

The project will include 2,400 square feet of retail as well as outdoor patio seating, 94 covered garage parking spaces, 72 standard outdoor spaces, and 7,750 square feet of indoor amenities such as an attended lobby, resident lounge and wellness lounge.

The Arden will also include 8,300 square feet of outdoor amenities, including a landscaped courtyard with a pergola and firepit, swimming pool, grilling stations with prep sinks, bicycle storage, and EV charging stations.

The Arden will offer a walking trail leading to the Garvies Point Preserve, with access as a key outdoor element of the development.

This is Chuo Nittochi America Corp.’s first direct joint venture with a U.S. developer, which RXT said “reflects growing international interest in Long Island and reinforces RXR’s commitment to shaping vibrant, livable communities across the region.”

Once this is completed, RXR will have delivered more than 800 rental units to the new neighborhood.

“This continued growth has fueled the revitalization of Glen Cove’s downtown, activated its town center, and introduced new retail, dining, and public spaces that continue to draw both residents and visitors,” RXR said in a written statement.

The Garvies Point project, first introduced in 2019, is being built in what RXR said had been “decades-old industrial wasteland” that has been transformed into a 56-acre, mixed-use community including a 1.1-mile waterfront esplanade, marinas, restaurants with outdoor dining, a dog park and more than 28 acres of open space and public parks.

Retail includes Garvies Point Brewery & Restaurant and Glen Cove Gourmet Deli & Bagels, in Harbor Landing.

Garvies Point is also home to The Beacon, a condominium with 166 homes, which has also helped transform the location into a thriving community.

RXR is a roughly 440-person company that manages 109 commercial real estate properties and investments valued at about $17.4 billion.

Its portfolio includes 32.1 million square feet of commercial properties, 9,600 multi-family residential units it operates or is developing, and development rights for 3,000 multi-family units as of March 31, 2025.