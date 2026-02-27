The North Shore School District proposed budget for the 2026–27 school year

The North Shore School District has proposed a $129,396,901 budget for the 2026–27 school year, a $3,761,053, or 2.99%, increase from the current year’s budget, as district officials continue planning for the upcoming school year.

School officials presented the proposed spending plan on Thursday, Feb. 26, as part of the district’s annual budget development process. School officials present draft budgets over several months, allowing administrators and the board to review spending and make adjustments before adopting a final version.

Superintendent Christopher Zublionis said the proposal remains in its early stages and will continue to be worked on.

“This is a draft of the budget,” Zublionis said.

Using the 2024-2025 enrollment numbers, the cost per pupil under the proposed budget for 2025-2026would be $50,924 as determined by dividing the budget total by the 2,541 students.

The district’s proposed budget includes funding for instruction, employee benefits, transportation, and general support services. Education remains the largest portion of the budget, and the district’s focus is on maintaining classroom programs and educational opportunities for students.

Employee benefits also make up a significant share of the spending plan. Health insurance, retirement contributions, and other employment benefits for district employees are part of these costs. Transportation funding ensures students’ safe commutes to and from school, while general support handles administrative duties.

District officials said the budget reflects the costs of maintaining services while responding to financial pressures and rising expenses. Budget planning allows administrators to evaluate district needs, manage costs and continue supporting students, staff and school operations.

Zublionis said the district has worked to improve its financial stability in recent years after facing major budget challenges.

“In the first two years, we faced an $18 million deficit,” he said.

District officials said financial planning and adjustments have helped the district manage costs while continuing to provide programs and services for students, such as sports night, which was taking place during the meeting. Budget presentations also allow the board of education to monitor spending and ensure the district remains financially stable.

Zublionis said the district’s strong academic programs and reputation continue to attract families to the community.

“Families are moving to North Shore based on our reputation,” he said.

School officials said the budget development process is an important step in preparing for the upcoming school year. Administrators use draft proposals to outline spending priorities and evaluate the district’s financial outlook before making final decisions.

The proposed budget will continue to be reviewed at future board of education meetings before a final version is adopted. Residents will have the opportunity to vote on the budget later this year.

Next week, the board of education will hold a meeting to discuss upcoming student events and the special programs the district plans to offer. Officials said the session will focus on activities designed to enhance student experiences, including extracurricular opportunities, student engagement, and unique programs that support academic growth.