North Hempstead, Special Olympics postpone polar plunge

The New York Special Olympics has postponed its annual Freezin’ for a Reason Polar Plunge because of unsafe weather conditions.

The event, originally scheduled for Feb. 7 at North Hempstead Beach Park, will now be held Saturday, March 7, at the same location, 175 W. Shore Road in Port Washington. Registration will run from 9 to 10 a.m., with the plunge scheduled for 10:15 a.m.

North Hempstead Supervisor Jennifer DeSena said freezing temperatures and dangerous ice conditions led officials to delay the event.

“As much as we look forward to our annual Polar Plunge, the freezing temperatures and dangerous ice conditions made it clear to us and our partners at Special Olympics New York that going forward would put people at risk,” DeSena said. “The safety of our participants, volunteers, and first responders is our top priority. The good news is that we’re inviting everyone to join me and my fellow plungers on March 7 for safer — and warmer — waters.”

The Freezin’ for a Reason Polar Plunge raises money for Special Olympics New York, which provides year-round sports training and athletic competition for individuals with intellectual disabilities across the state. Participants donate to take part in the plunge, with all proceeds supporting the organization’s programs.

The event is sponsored by the Town of North Hempstead, North Bay, H2M Architects and Engineers, Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages, and Nestlé Health Science Foundation, with sponsor contributions also benefiting Special Olympics New York.

Erin Lipinsky of Great Neck, who has been involved with Special Olympics New York since 2004, is the event’s top individual fundraiser. As of Feb. 6, he had raised $31,618. Lipinsky has repeatedly broken fundraising records in New York, setting a record of $32,000 last year and aiming to raise $35,000 this year.

More than 150 people participated in last year’s plunge. Officials expect about 100 additional participants to take part when the event is held in March.