Port Washington athletics director receives State Positive Change Award

The Port Washington School District announced that Nick Schratwieser, director of health, physical education and athletics, has been named the Section VIII recipient of the New York State Athletic Administrators Association’s Judith Ann Knight Positive Change Award.

The award, voted on by Nassau County athletic administrators, recognizes an athletic director who demonstrates leadership, mentorship and a commitment to improving athletic programs. Schratwieser has been involved with several professional organizations, including the NYSAAA, New York State Public High School Athletic Association, New York State Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance, and the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.

Schratwieser joined the Port Washington School District in 2020 and has overseen changes across the athletics program, including student-athlete preparation and the district’s representation at competitions. His professional background includes work as a teacher, assistant principal, dean and coach in New York City and Nassau County.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in physical education from Salisbury University, a master’s degree in childhood education and special education from Adelphi University, and an administrative degree from Hunter College.

“It is a privilege to be recognized by my colleagues in Section VIII and the NYSAAA with an award that focuses on positive change and mentorship,” Schratwieser said. “My goal has always been to build strong connections with our students, staff and the Port Washington community. This recognition reflects the collective effort of our department and our shared commitment to student-athletes.”

Superintendent of Schools Gaurav Passi said Schratwieser has strengthened the district’s athletic programs through leadership and collaboration.

“Recognition from the NYSAAA affirms the positive change he has led and the respect he has earned among his peers,” Passi said.

The Port Washington School District serves students in grades K-12 and emphasizes academic achievement, athletics and social-emotional development.