Former Valley Stream lacrosse coach pleads guilty to sexual exploitation of children

Joseph Garofalo, a 21-year-old former assistant lacrosse coach at Valley Stream Central High School, pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a child after he blackmailed dozens of minors into sending him sexually explicit photos, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the state’s Eastern District announced on Thursday, Feb. 5.

When sentenced, Garofalo faces a minimum sentence of 15 years’ imprisonment and a maximum sentence of 30 years’ imprisonment, according to the attorney’s office.

He was previously denied bail after pleading not guilty to “sextorting” at least 30 boys, including a 13-year-old.

Garofalo’s actions were brought to the attention of the FBI when his then 13-year-old victim’s mother sent a tip to the agency, according to court documents. The mother told law enforcement that her son was a victim of “sextortion” from an unknown Snapchat account. Court documents said the Snapchat account was later traced back to Garofalo based on matching email and IP addresses. The IP addresses tracked matched Garofalo’s home address as well as a high school and a university associated with him, documents said. The teen informed Garofalo that he was 13 and afterwards sent sexually explicit photos and videos, which included his face, court documents said.