Focus on the G.N. Peninsula: The business of fitness

In Great Neck, fitness isn’t just a routine — it’s a lifestyle. Wellness is part of the social language and Fitness studios double as community hubs. “What trainer do you use?” is a common question, in these parts.

Most of us know: Staying physically fit boosts both body and mind. Beyond health, fitness builds energy, confidence, and overall well-being, making it key to living a longer, healthier, and more active life. It also reduces stress, improves mood and sleep, and sharpens focus.

Great Neckers aren’t working out just for summer; they’re working out for life. From luxe gyms with full-service amenities to boutique studios with personalized attention, to martial arts dojos, we have a veritable fitness ecosystem, each with its own unique vibe, serving its own niche mirroring the community’s diversity. In this column, a mere sampling of the fitness options on the Great Neck peninsula…

Equinox

Equinox is one of the longer-standing major fitness clubs in our area, a high-end gym experience, with fancy bells and whistles. While the brand itself dates back to 1991 and is known for luxurious, full-service club experiences, the Great Neck location has become a stable, premium option even as newer studios have opened nearby. Definitely a more mature crowd, not too many students, it’s a lifestyle.

Planet Fitness

Though part of a national chain, the Great Neck Planet Fitness is among the older big-box gyms in the community, having opened around 2014 at the lower level at The Gardens shopping center. Planet Fitness keeps things easy, affordable, and unpretentious — perfect if you’re new to gyms, budget-minded, or just want a no-pressure place to get the job done. It’s often filled with everything from students and retirees to families and weekend warriors. PF users are known to gobble up parking spots. It remains to be seen what happens when Aldi opens its doors this Spring… oy vey.

F45 Training Great Neck Plaza

If you want your workouts fast, fun, and occasionally furious, F45 is your playground. The crowd? Think goal-crushers who love variety — athletes, busy professionals, and social exercisers who like sweaty high-fives almost as much as results. These are dedicated fitness buffs, dedicated to their goals. Given that there is no local parking nearby, and street parking in high demand, these people actually have to walk, err, a few blocks to park their cars. Talk about stamina!

Studio E Fitness, Great Neck Fitness, Kings Point Fitness

These boutique options offer a classic, reliable place to lift, train, learn technique, and build long-term habits in fitness. Many devotees meet their personal trainers at these spots for regular sessions. Each has its own following, and offer suitable alternatives to maintaining a home gym.

ConfiDanZe

ConfiDanZe offers a wide variety of classes that mix dance, fitness, and high-energy movement, launched by owner Michele Tabaroki from her lifelong passion for dance and sharing that joy with others. Her blend makes it more than a typical dance studio — it’s a place where people of all fitness levels get moving while having fun. Adults enjoy challenging, upbeat classes, and kids thrive in energetic dance and movement programming.

SWEATWITHCANDIE

SWEATWITHCANDIE is a high-energy, community-focused fitness studio in Great Neck that’s been around for over a decade, built by local fitness entrepreneur Candie Zar. The business has grown into a beloved destination for movement, pumping music, and real functional workouts.

Fit Pilates by Sepi

Fit Pilates by Sepi is a boutique Pilates studio in Great Neck founded and led by Sepi Koren, a local fitness expert deeply rooted in mindful movement and wellness. The studio focuses on Reformer-based Pilates, where clients use specialized equipment to build core strength, flexibility, balance, and posture in a controlled, full-body workout.

Ki Body and Spirit

Not your typical dojo — Ki Body and Spirit blends martial arts fundamentals with yoga and aerial fitness. Clients enjoy a workout that stretches the body and lifts the spirit, perfect for people who want strength and serenity. Whether leaning into core work or finding balance through mindful movement, this studio offers a holistic alternative to sweat-focused gyms.



Martial Arts

Great Neck doesn’t just lift weights — it throws kicks, throws elbows, and throws down with purpose. Martial arts in the area covers everything from traditional karate and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu to Krav Maga self-defense. These studios are not just about physical skills — they build confidence, focus, and community. They include A+ Martial Arts, Sanuk Martial Arts, TKM‑Traditional Krav Maga and others.



Janet Nina Esagoff, a serial entrepreneur, founded Destination: Great Neck Ltd., in 2021, aiming to fortify and celebrate her hometown. Follow @greatneckbiz. Janet launched Esagoff Law Group PC in 2017 now located “in town” on Middle Neck Road. Prior to her law career, Janet designed special–occasion wear for girls / teens at Party Girl, her Bond Street boutique.