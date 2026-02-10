Deer Park man indicted for theft of more than $157,000 from Chabad of Roslyn

A Deer Park man was indicted on Tuesday, Feb. 10, for allegedly taking over a bank account held by the Chabad of Roslyn and initiating nearly 350 unauthorized debit transactions and other check fraud for a total theft in excess of $157,000, Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly announced.

Rami Mohamad was arraigned on a grand jury indictment charge of grand larceny. He pleaded not guilty, was ordered to surrender his passport, and to submit to electronic ankle monitoring. If convicted, he faces a sentence of 5 to 15 years in prison.

Beginning in at least May 2021, the Chabad of Roslyn in Roslyn Heights hired Mohamad as a handyman to perform various repairs and carpentry work, Donnelly said.

Mohamad was issued checks drawn on the Chabad of Roslyn’s business checking account, which contained standard banking information, including account and routing numbers, the DA said.

In December 2024, it was discovered that funds were missing from Chabad’s account and several unauthorized payments had been made to over a dozen credit cards and other accounts allegedly belonging to Rami Mohamad, Donnelly said.

An investigation found that between May 2021 and December 2024, Mohamad allegedly stole $157,104 from the Chabad of Roslyn, the DA said.

He allegedly initiated 340 unauthorized Automated Clearing House debits via automated telephone, online, mobile, or text message transactions totaling $153,754, and allegedly stole an additional $3,350 across four checks from May 24, 2021, and March 15, 2022, Donnelly said.

A review of Mohamad’s account records showed that the alleged stolen funds were used to pay for personal expenses, including more than a dozen credit cards and utility bills in his name, according to the DA.

Mohamad was arrested on Sept. 24, 2025, Donnelly said.

“Fraud like this can unfortunately happen to any person or business if account information gets into the wrong hands. It is important for our small businesses and individuals alike to monitor their checking accounts, and if fraud is identified, report it immediately to their banking institution,” Donnelly said after the indictment.