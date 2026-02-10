Town of Oyster Bay honors two church leaders as part of Black History Month

The Oyster Bay Town Board honored Black History Month at its meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 10, as the board gave proclamations to two leaders in the Oyster Bay Christian community.

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino said Robert and Carol Brown, pastors at the True Life Christian Worship Center, located at 84 Orchid St. in Oyster Bay, “selflessly work to make [the] town a better place.”

“They focus on their congregation. They assist people in need. They also send a very strong message to all of us on unity, appreciation and how we can be better as human beings and Americans,” Saladino said. “Unity is the strength of our nation.”

Robert Brown is an ordained minister with the Assemblies of God and Carol Brown is an ordained Chaplain. Both have served various ministries for over 30 years.

As the Pastors of True Life, Robert and Carol Brown are committed to building a community of believers in Christ through weekly services and fellowship, according to the church’s website.

Saladino said he was proud of Robert and Carol Brown and called them exceptional role models.

“Their love of the Lord and experience has been essential and is an essential part of their ministry. They emphasize and emotionally guide their parishioners through faith, kindness, love, dedication and this wonderful talent that they both possess – they help connect all of us,” Saladino said.

Both Robert and Carol Brown thanked the town board for the honor and invited community members to join their congregation for weekly services.

The board also announced at the meeting it will celebrate Black History Month at the Town Hall on Wednesday, Feb. 25.

The town board also approved a resolution, adopting the changes to local traffic laws that were introduced during a public hearing in January at Tuesday’s meeting.