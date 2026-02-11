Bethpage hotel suffers flooding, over 125 people evacuated from building

Over 125 people at a long-term hotel in Bethpage were evacuated on Sunday, Feb. 8 after a pipe burst caused a flood in the building, according to town and county officials.

A 911 call was placed at 5:15 p.m. for a pipe burst at the Extended Stay of America, at 905 S. Oyster Bay Rd., according to Nassau County Police.

Police officers and the Bethpage Fire Department responded to the hotel, shutting off its power and finding that the building was in a flooded condition, police said.

A pipe on the third floor of the hotel burst, causing extensive damage to the electrical system, according to Oyster Bay Town Spokesperson Brian Nevin.

The hotel remained closed to the public on Monday morning, but Nassau County Police have said the building has since had its power restored.

The Extended Stay America in Bethpage has 103 rooms, and it is estimated that more than 125 people were forced to leave the building due to the flood.

Temperatures on Sunday evening were below freezing, with the feel-like temperature dropping to subzero overnight.

Evacuated guests at the hotel were transported to other facilities, according to Nassau County Police, including the chain’s Melville location at 100 Spagnoli Road.