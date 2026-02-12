Grammy-winning So Percussion to perform at Adelphi PAC

So Percussion, the acclaimed ensemble known for redefining chamber music, is set to perform at Adelphi University’s Performing Arts Center on Friday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m. The show will take place in the Concert Hall, offering audiences an evening of innovative and dynamic percussion music.

Celebrating over 25 years of musical exploration, So Percussion has been lauded for their “exhilarating blend of precision and anarchy, rigor and bedlam,” as noted by The New Yorker. Their commitment to creating and amplifying new works has established them as trusted partners for contemporary composers, expanding the boundaries of modern percussion music.

So Percussion is composed of Jason Treuting, Adam Sliwinski, Josh Quillen, and Eric Cha-Beach. Rooted in the belief that music is an elemental form of human communication, and galvanized by forces for social change, So enthusiastically pursues a range of social and community outreach through their nonprofit umbrella, including an ongoing partnership with Pan in Motion.

Tickets are currently on sale online for all performances, with discounts available to seniors, students, Adelphi alumni, and employees. Livestream access will be available for certain performances.

For more information, contact the Lucia and Steven N. Fischer Box Office at 516-877-4000 or email boxoffice@adelphi.edu. The box office is open for phone and in-person sales Wednesday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. beginning Jan. 21 and is also open two hours before all ticketed performances. Ticket sales, livestream details, and additional information are available online.

Adelphi Performing Arts Center is recognized as one of Long Island’s premier cultural arts venues, offering a diverse array of entertainment. For more information on upcoming Adelphi PAC offerings, visit pac.adelphi.edu.