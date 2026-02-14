3 new restaurants to get a taste of this weekend

From sourdough pizza to modern Japanese cuisine, these three new restaurants are worth adding to your spring dining location.

FRANKIE’S TABLE

Opened in January, Frankie’s Table combines polished dining with American casualness, anchored by a lively bar environment.

The menu at this new restaurant includes American casual-dining staples with a high-end flair, with items like the FT steakhouse burger ($24) made from short rib and brisket and topped with caramelized pork belly. There is also a drink menu containing craft cocktails that are made with fresh juices and house-made syrups, such as a Montauk lemonade or a black Manhattan.

149-06 Veterans Memorial Hwy., Commack, 631-954-2220, frankiestableny.com

AMERICANO PIZZA SHOP

Despite its name, Americano is not a coffee spot, but it might be your next go-to new restaurant to get a slice.

What looks like a typical pizza joint sets itself apart with a sourdough crust, putting a twist on a familiar food. The spot offers creative specialty slices such as the pepperoni hot honey ricotta slice ($5.72). Americano also has dessert pies, which have a pizza dough base smeared with Nutella and dressed with sweet toppings such as berries and marshmallows.

Americano started as a pizza truck in 2024 and opened its first brick-and-mortar location on Feb. 9.

43 Berry Hill Rd., Syosset, 516-226-1523 americanopizza.com

OKARU

The owner of Manhattan hotspot BondST has brought a new Japanese dining concept to Roslyn with the opening of Okaru this January.

The seafood-heavy menu at this new restaurant has many modern interpretations of traditional Japanese cuisine, such as salmon tobanyaki ($50), or the miso Chilean sea Bass ($55), along with extensive sushi offerings.

Housed in a historic building dating back to 1890, Okaru spans two stories, with several dining areas such as a sushi bar, chef’s table, private dining area, and outdoor patio.

Okaru also has an area for omakase, a multicourse meal prepared live by a chef where sushi, sashimi, and other small dishes are often served.

1401 Old Northern Blvd., Roslyn, 516-621-3300 okaruroslyn.com