Great Neck North HS hosts Athletic Leadership Conference.

Great Neck North High School hosted student leaders from 12 high schools Friday, Feb. 6, for the annual Nassau County High School Principals’ Association Athletic Leadership Conference.

Students from across the county attended the half-day conference to collaborate and develop skills to better support athletes at their respective schools. This year’s theme was Empowering Student Athletes Through Positive Collaboration.

The event began with a keynote discussion led by certified trainers from the Positive Coaching Alliance, a national organization that supports athletes and coaches. Students then participated in breakout sessions focused on competing with empathy and fostering positive team culture. The conference concluded with an interactive session aimed at strengthening communication, teamwork and leadership skills.

Members of North High’s Athletic Leadership Club helped greet participants, assist with check-in and guide visitors throughout the school.

North High student participants were Emma Lavian, Keira Leifert, Sharon Shirazian and Luna Van Olphen. Faculty advisers for the club are Alyssa Boll and Jennifer Nastri.

This marks the fourth consecutive year North High has hosted the conference. Organizers said the annual event provides student team leaders an opportunity to connect with peers from other schools and share ideas about leadership on and off the field.