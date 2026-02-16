Roslyn Landmark Society appoints new board of trustees member

The Roslyn Landmark Society has appointed Tina Mai Fu as the newest member of its board of trustees. Fu, a Roslyn resident for the past five years, will be presented on the ballot for election by the membership at the society’s annual meeting this fall.

Fu brings more than 16 years of professional experience in the fashion industry, where she oversaw large-scale development and production for high-end brands and retail programs.

She also runs her own e-commerce jewelry business, providing expertise in project management, marketing, creative strategy, and collaboration — skills the society says will support its preservation initiatives and community outreach efforts.

A longtime participant in local civic life, Fu has spent the past three years organizing community events through the Roslyn Estates Civic Association, including a 5K race, summer carnival, Halloween festivities, and adult social events.

“I bring experience in creativity, project management, marketing, and collaboration,” Fu said. “I enjoy working with others to execute ideas in a thoughtful and organized way, and I’m excited to help preserve and celebrate Roslyn’s history.”

Fu said she first learned about the Roslyn Landmark Society through neighbors and local events.

“Being rooted in the community has made Roslyn feel especially meaningful to us,” she said. “The more I learned about the society’s mission to preserve Roslyn’s historic character, the more I felt it was a natural and meaningful way to give back.”

Jordan Fensterman, co-vice president of the Roslyn Landmark Society, said Fu “will be a valuable contributor, infusing creativity and energy that will benefit the society.”

Fensterman also noted that the board has grown significantly in recent years, now filling 14 of its 15 trustee slots, up from just five or six trustees a few years ago.

The Roslyn Landmark Society is dedicated to preserving and promoting the historic resources of the Roslyn area, including stewardship of the Roslyn Grist Mill and other notable sites.

Through restoration projects, educational programs, and community engagement, the society seeks to ensure that Roslyn’s historic legacy remains vibrant and accessible.

The organization is inviting members of the community who are passionate about local history to consider joining its board of trustees. Those interested can reach out via the Roslyn Landmark Society’s website at roslynlandmarks.org or contact 516-625-4363 and info@roslynlandmarks.org.