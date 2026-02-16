Westbury Arts hosts The Arts of the Harlem Renaissance

During Black History Month, Westbury Arts member Marcia Odle-McNair presented a special program that was both inspiring and informative, titled “The Arts of the Harlem Renaissance.”



This program commemorates the centennial of the Harlem Renaissance, which began during the Roaring Twenties and ended with the Great Depression. The Harlem Renaissance was a pivotal period in American history, marking the rise of the Black Cultural Movement.



The presentation explored the significance of the Great Migration, during which over 300,000 African Americans left the South to seek better opportunities in Northern cities. Harlem, New York, became the new home for many of these individuals and a hub for modern culture. The cultural trends originating in Harlem influenced not only New York but also shaped modern culture across the United States and internationally.

Using various art forms, the presentation highlighted key figures such as historians, writers, artists, and entertainers. Notable individuals included W.E.B. Du Bois, Alain Locke, Aaron Douglas, Langston Hughes, Jacob Lawrence, Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong and others.

These scholars and creatives shared a common approach to representing modern Black identity, blending influences from African sculpture, Black folk art, and modern avant-garde movements in art, music, and fashion. Their collective goal was to inspire African Americans to remember their heritage and to live with pride and dignity.

The audience enjoyed a compelling reading of several Langston Hughes poems, skillfully presented by Lein and Alexio Barboza. A performance of Jazz Age songs by singer Claudette Morgan significantly enhanced the evening’s entertainment.

READ ALSO: Westbury Arts exhibition celebrates Black History Month