Rep. Tom Suozzi honors students for national science, tech achievements

U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi recognized high school students from New York’s 3rd Congressional District for achievements in life science, computer science and mathematics through the Regeneron Science Talent Search, the Congressional App Challenge and the Gloria Barron Prize for Young Heroes.

The ceremony was hosted by Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, where Suozzi was introduced by President and Chief Executive Officer Bruce Stillman.

“Amid so much negative news, it’s important to highlight positive stories,” Suozzi said. “This year 300 high school seniors nationwide advanced in the first round of the Regeneron Science Talent Search. Remarkably, 33 are from Long Island — and 28 are from New York’s Third Congressional District. While our district represents just 0.02% of the U.S. population, it accounts for nearly 10% of the nation’s Regeneron Scholars — the highest total of any congressional district in America. These students represent the future of our community and our country, and I’m proud to honor their achievements.”

One student, Ashka Shah of Jericho High School, was named a finalist and is among 40 students nationwide competing in March for more than $1.8 million in awards provided by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, based in Tarrytown, New York.

The students honored represent 11 high schools in the district: Jericho High School; Herricks High School; William A. Shine Great Neck South High School; John L. Miller Great Neck North High School; Paul D. Schreiber High School; Syosset High School; Friends Academy; Manhasset High School; Roslyn High School; St. Francis Preparatory School; and Hunter College High School.

Suozzi also recognized the winning team of the Congressional App Challenge, an annual competition sponsored by the U.S. House of Representatives in which students design original software applications. First place was awarded to Michael Cole of Chaminade High School, Emma Ding of Great Neck South High School, Christine Chen of Hunter College High School and Caren Ye of Jericho High School. Their winning app, HealthBridge, connects underinsured individuals and families with affordable health care resources. The app is available in all 50 states and offered in 18 languages.

Suozzi also honored Cynthia Zhang of Great Neck South High School, the 2025 recipient of the Gloria Barron Prize for Young Heroes, for her work raising and tagging butterflies to help scientists track their migration routes to winter habitats in Mexico.