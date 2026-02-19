Movers & Shakers: February 2026 hires, promotions on Long Island

Here are the newest hires and promotions across Long Island.

Rudy J. Breedy

Canine Companions has named Rudy J. Breedy executive director of its Northeast Region. Breedy, a Long Island resident, brings more than 25 years of nonprofit and philanthropy experience, most recently serving in institutional advancement at SUNY Ulster Community College Foundation. He previously held leadership roles with the Red Cross, March of Dimes and Boys & Girls Clubs.

Dr. Brady Beale

The American Animal Hospital Association has named Dr. Brady Beale chief executive officer, effective April 1, 2026. Beale most recently served as associate dean of clinical enterprise and hospital director at the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine. A board-certified veterinary ophthalmologist, she succeeds interim CEO Dr. Guylaine Charette.

Rachelle Rosenberg

Rachelle Rosenberg has joined Abrams Fensterman as a partner following the integration of Rosenberg & Steinmetz PC into the firm. Rosenberg focuses on commercial real estate litigation and business disputes, representing corporations and property owners in complex matters nationwide.

Elliot Steinmetz

Elliot Steinmetz has joined Abrams Fensterman as a partner following the integration of Rosenberg & Steinmetz PC into the firm. Steinmetz handles real estate transactions and financing matters, advising lenders, investors and developers on acquisitions, joint ventures and other commercial property deals.

Stephan Oehler

Stephan Oehler has been named chief financial officer and executive vice president of Lily Transportation and Transervice Logistics Inc. Oehler, a Swiss-American finance executive with over 20 years of experience in transportation and logistics, will oversee finance, accounting, risk management, and IT for both companies.

Rachael Corsi

Rachael Corsi has been named executive director of the Montauk Chamber of Commerce and Visit Montauk. Corsi will oversee daily operations, lead community initiatives including the Montauk Farmers Market and Stars Over Montauk fireworks, and work with local officials to advocate for the town. She has lived and worked in Montauk for several years.

Stuart Gordon

Stuart I. Gordon, Esq., has been named Secretary of the Developmental Disabilities Institute (DDI) Board of Directors for 2026. Gordon is a partner in Rivkin Radler’s Bankruptcy Practice Group, where he specializes in corporate reorganization and creditors’ rights.

Peter Pierri

Peter Pierri has been appointed Treasurer of the Developmental Disabilities Institute (DDI) Board of Directors for 2026. Pierri brings over 40 years of executive experience in the developmental disabilities field, having served as Executive Director of both DDI and the InterAgency Council of Developmental Disabilities Agencies (IAC).

