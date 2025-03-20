Movers and Shakers: New hires, promotions on Long Island

Here are the newest hires and promotions across Long Island.

Corey Lein

Variety Child Learning Center (VCLC), a Syosset-based nonprofit that provides specialized services to children and their families, promoted Lein to director of programs, where she will oversee VCLC’s schools in Levittown, Syosset and Northport, scheduled to open in July. Since joining VCLC in 2014, she has led the remarkable growth of the Gallow campus in Levittown from four classrooms to three schools, with childcare, preschool, universal pre-K (UPK) and school-age classes.

Gabrielle Genna

VCLC promoted Genna, a licensed social worker (LCSW) and a board-certified behavior analyst (BCBA), from clinical education coordinator to principal at VCLC’s Levittown campus, replacing Lein. Genna’s journey at VCLC started as a teacher assistant then moving on to become a social worker, social work coordinator, and most recently, Clinical Education Coordinator.

Dr. Matthew Harinstein

Northwell Health has appointed Harinstein as vice president and associate chief medical officer for the system and associate medical director at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset. He brings over a decade of experience from his time at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) as an attending physician specializing in cardiology and in various clinical and administrative leadership roles.

John F. MacAvoy

Suffolk Credit Union appointed MacAvoy as senior vice president of retail banking, a strategic hire that underscores the credit union’s commitment to accelerating growth and expanding its footprint across Suffolk and Nassau counties. With more than 25 years of experience in financial institutions, he will lead efforts to optimize the branch network, elevate the member experience, and drive growth in deposits and loans while strengthening community engagement.

Mary J. Maguire

Little Flower Children and Family Services of New York, a Wading River-based social services organization supporting children, youth, families and individuals with developmental disabilities across the region, welcomed Maguire as the organization’s new vice president of human resources and culture. She has more than 20 years of experience in human resources and operations leadership.

Erik Rappel

General contractor, construction manager and design/builder Norco Construction promoted Rappel to chief operating officer. He most recently served as Norco’s vice president of operations, after originally joining the firm in 2017 as senior project manager.

Alex Lipsky

HIA-LI elected Lipsky to its board of directors. Lipsky is co-owner and president of Lipsky Construction. He is a dedicated community leader, serving on the board of the Theodore Roosevelt Council of the Boy Scouts of America and has been recognized by the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society as Man of the Year.

Kevin Santacroce

HIA-LI elected Santacroce to its board of directors. Santacroce is New York Market President at ConnectOne Bank where he oversees the bank’s New York market operations. He actively supports his community through volunteer roles, including as financial trustee for St. Patrick’s Church in Southold.

