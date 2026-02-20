North Hempstead recycles trees and shrink wrap

The Town of North Hempstead is working to expand recycling options, with programs centering on shrink wrap and Christmas trees underway as of this winter, according to Council Member Mariann Dalimonte.

Since 2023, the town has collected trees and plastic shrink wrap for recycling. According to Dalimonte, over 16 tons of plastic have been saved from landfills in the first three years. For 2026, collections will be held at Manor Haven Beach Park between April 1 and May 15.

She said that at no cost to taxpayers, the town sends the shrink wrap to Westbury Paper Stock Corporation, which uses the materials to make plastic lumber, carpet, and more shrink wrap.

She said the town collected 277 trees between Christmas and Jan. 21 of this year. Bill Curtone, president of the Lakeville Estates Civic Association, said in 11040, a New Hyde Park zip code, over 400 trees were collected.

“Programs like these show how creative thinking can solve problems, save our community money, and build a sustainable future,” Dalimonte said. “I really think that together, we can create a future that is fiscally responsible, environmentally sound and full of promise.”

She said for the last three years, she has worked with Kenneth Pangbourne, a resident and law student who helped found the tree recycling program, to personally collect trees. But this year, with the cooperation of the Lakeville Estates Civic Association, the waste collection company Jamaica Ash helped collect trees.

Pangbourne said the town could save money using these recycled wood chips as mulch to curb poison ivy and maintain public trails in public natural spaces. He said the program reduces the need to cut down trees for mulch.

“We have seen a big difference in trail quality. And the amount of trees that we’ve had has allowed us to put down multiple layers of mulch throughout the season,” Pangbourne said. “From the environmental standpoint, it’s keeping poison ivy from growing and reaching sunshine. But it’s also providing a buffer layer from that mud on the trails.”

He said the area that received the most mulch, May Newburger Cove, had historically been used as a dumping ground. He said that through revitalization, a vast trail was created to strengthen wildlife and community engagement with local nature.

This year, residents could drop off trees at North Hempstead Beach Park and Tully Park in New Hyde Park, Dalimonte said. According to Cutrone, a partnership with Jamaica Ash allowed curbside pickup in New Hyde Park.

“What makes the Mulchfest in North Hempstead different is that you drop your tree off when it’s convenient for you,” Dalimonte said. “From there, the Parks Department puts the trees through a mulch machine, and we use it in our parks.”

“I will again advocate for an expansion of this program next year in the hopes that all trees will be recycled,” Cutrone said. “Thank you again to the town for allowing this program to exist and expand.”