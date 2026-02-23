North Hempstead to host Dragon Boat & Lantern Festival

The Town of North Hempstead will officially host the Ohana Paddling Association’s Dragon Boat & Lantern Festival this summer, adding the cultural celebration to its roster of annual town-sponsored events, officials announced.

The festival is scheduled for Saturday, July 25, at North Hempstead Beach Park in Port Washington.

North Hempstead Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSena said the decision follows the strong turnout and community response to last year’s inaugural festival, which was organized independently by the Ohana Paddling Association under a park permit rather than as an official town event.

In its debut year, the daylong festival drew more than 30 dragon boat teams and thousands of spectators to the Port Washington waterfront, according to organizers. Crews of up to 20 paddlers powered vividly decorated boats across Manhasset Bay in a series of high-energy races rooted in centuries-old Chinese tradition. The event also featured live performances, cultural demonstrations and a lantern-lighting ceremony at dusk.

The festival was organized in 2025 with the support of Town Council Member Christine Liu, who worked with community leaders to bring the event to North Hempstead Beach Park. However, it was not formally sponsored by the town at the time.

Following its popularity, the Town Board voted to make the Dragon Boat & Lantern Festival an official annual town event, ensuring additional municipal resources, promotion and logistical support.

“This was one of the most popular festivals of the year, especially for our thriving Asian American community, so it was an obvious choice to offer the Town’s support,” DeSena said in a statement. “A big thank you goes to the Ohana Paddling Association for working with us, and I can’t wait to see an even bigger event this year.”

Organizers say the festival blends sport, heritage and community celebration. Dragon boat racing traces its origins to ancient China and commemorates the poet Qu Yuan, who died in 278 BC, while modern festivals often emphasize teamwork, cultural pride and unity. In North Hempstead, the races are accompanied by a broader cultural showcase designed to engage families and residents of all backgrounds.

Admission to the July 25 festival will be free. In addition to the races, visitors can expect live musical and dance performances, interactive activities for families and traditional Asian cuisine offered by local restaurants and food trucks.

The celebration will again conclude with the release of hundreds of floating lanterns onto the water, symbolizing peace and unity — a highlight that drew large crowds to the waterfront last year.

Town officials said making the festival an official annual event underscores North Hempstead’s ongoing efforts to recognize and celebrate the cultural diversity of its residents. The town, which includes communities such as Port Washington, Roslyn, Great Neck, Manhasset and more local communities, has seen growth in its Asian population in recent years.

Town officials said formally adopting the festival underscores North Hempstead’s commitment to supporting cultural events that bring residents together. With town backing, organizers expect to expand participation and build on the momentum of the inaugural event.

More information about the festival is available at ohanapaddling.org. Residents can also call 311 or (516) 869-6311 for details about the event.