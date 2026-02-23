North Hempstead, St. Francis Hospital to offer free spring health screenings

North Hempstead Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSena and the North Hempstead Town Board announced that Project Independence is again partnering with St. Francis Hospital’s Community Outreach Program to provide free health screenings for residents throughout the spring.

Project Independence is the first comprehensive aging-in-place initiative sponsored by a local government in New York State. Administered by the North Hempstead Department of Services for the Aging, the program helps seniors live independently while maintaining socially active and healthy lives. It coordinates with health care providers, human service agencies, educational and recreational programs, and local businesses to support older residents who wish to remain in their homes and communities.

The initiative also partners with organizations including Northwell Health, EAC Network, Long Island University, The Rehabilitation Institute, Rebuilding Together/LI, NYU Langone Health, Catholic Health, North Shore Child and Family Guidance, Delux Transportation, Taxi Hispano Express and All Island Transportation, among others.

The spring screenings will be conducted in St. Francis Hospital Outreach Bus and will include a brief cardiac history, blood pressure screening, and blood tests for cholesterol and diabetes. Participants will receive health education and referrals as needed. Services are available to residents age 18 and older, and appointments are not required.

“Accessibility is a fundamental aspect of senior care, and our Project Independence team works so hard to give North Hempstead’s seniors every possible opportunity to take charge of their health,” DeSena said. “Our town owes many thanks to the dedicated team at St. Francis Hospital, which continues to strengthen its bond with our community through important programs like the Outreach Bus.”

Screenings will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:

March 6 at the Yes We Can Community Center, 141 Garden St., Westbury.

March 10 at the Great Neck Social Center, 80 Grace Ave., Great Neck.

April 14 at Clinton G. Martin Park, 1601 Marcus Ave., New Hyde Park.

April 21 at Fuschillo Park, Carle Road at Broadmoor Lane, Carle Place.

May 4 at the Port Washington Adult Activities Center, 80 Manorhaven Blvd., Port Washington.

June 3 at Magnolia Gardens, 899 Broadway, Westbury.

June 11 at the Manhasset Valley Residence, 155 E. Shore Road, Manhasset.

Organizers said the initiative is part of the town’s ongoing effort to support aging in place and expand access to preventive health care services in the community.