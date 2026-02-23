Sands Point Preserve to host 2nd annual Health and Wellness Fair

The Sands Point Preserve Conservancy will host its second annual Health and Wellness Fair on Saturday, March 14, from 12 to 4 p.m. in Castle Gould’s Great Hall.

The event is designed to highlight the Conservancy’s commitment to public access, education and community engagement, while promoting health and well-being through programs that connect visitors with nature.

“At the Sands Point Preserve, our mission is rooted in public access, education and serving the community,” said Jeremiah Bosgang, executive director. “Promoting health and wellness is a natural extension of that work, and we’re proud to offer programs, such as the Health and Wellness Fair, that help visitors connect with nature while nurturing their well-being.”

The fair will feature local practitioners representing Western, Eastern and complementary and alternative disciplines, with a focus on the holistic connection between body, mind and spirit. Community members are invited to meet providers, explore resources and gather information to support their health goals.

Offerings will include Ayurveda, chiropractic care, neurofeedback, thermography, physician-guided functional and lifestyle medicine, hypnosis, qigong, physician-guided weight management, longevity lifestyle coaching and retreats, and evidence-based high-touch medicine. Additional services will include meditation, Reiki, sound healing, birth and postpartum support, foot care, organic lifestyle nutrition, creative arts therapies, cognitive behavioral therapy, concierge-style internal medicine, mental health and substance abuse awareness, natural perimenopause support, audiology and hearing health, aromatherapy, psychotherapy for children, teens and adults, nutrition with a functional root-cause approach, intuitive energy healing, wellness coaching, nature therapy and ecotherapy, and yoga.

Participating organizations and practitioners include Abeles Wellness Experience; Ascension Energy Healing; Ashwriya Ayurveda; Back to Life Wellness; Catholic Health Center for Integrative Medicine and Optimal Health; Creative Mindset Therapy; Embracing Insight Mental Health Counseling, PLLC; I Love Hearing; Laura’s Intuitive Wellness; Lifestyle Café; My Doula Ruth; Ness 360; Northeast Medical Practice; Northshore Podiatry; Personalized Holistic Healing with Elena; Project HELP Long Island; Silver Lining Psychology NY, PLLC; Sol Center; The IMMERSIV; Well by Messer; Well Within Nutrition; Wild Heart Nature Connection; and YogaSix Manhasset.

Admission to the Health and Wellness Fair is free. Parking is complimentary for Conservancy members and $15 for nonmembers.

More information is available at sandspointpreserveconservancy.org.