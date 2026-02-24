Three Great Neck villages to hold elections March 18

The Village of Saddle Rock is the only village in Great Neck holding contested elections on Wednesday, March 18, but efforts to attain a list of candidates for the upcoming election from the village were unavailing.

Two other villages in Great Neck will also be holding elections on Wednesday, March 18 — the Village of Thomaston and the Village of Kensington.

In the villages of Thomaston and Kensington, only incumbents are running for election.

In Thomaston, Trustee Aaron Halpern and Trustee Jay Chagrin are each running for reelection to a two-year term.

In Kensington, Mayor Jeffrey Greener, Trustee Linda Cheung, and Trustee Andrew Bloom are each running for reelection to two-year terms. Village Justice Richard Kestenbaum is also up for reelection and running for another four-year term in Kensington.

In June, the Village of Great Neck, the Village of Kings Point, and the Village of Russell Gardens will each hold elections as well.