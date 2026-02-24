Roslyn villages to hold March elections with new names on ballots

Residents in four Roslyn villages will head to the polls Wednesday, March 18, to vote in local elections featuring several open seats and a number of newcomers on the ballot.

In the Village of Roslyn Harbor, voters will decide two trustee seats and a village justice position.

Trustee Abby Kurlender is not seeking reelection, while incumbent Trustee James Prisa is running to retain his seat. Newcomer Lauren Archer is running for Kurlender’s open trustee seat.

Village Justice Charles E. Parisi is seeking reelection to a four-year term. Voting will be held at Village Hall, 500 Motts Cove Road South.

In the Village of Roslyn Estates, two trustee seats are on the ballot. Deputy Mayor Briann Feingold and Trustee Steven Fox are both running. The election will take place on Wednesday, March 18, from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Village Hall, 25 The Tulips.

In the Village of Roslyn, Deputy Mayor Marshall Bernstein is not seeking reelection, creating an open seat. Candidate Leslie A. Fitzpatrick is running for the open seat.

Trustee Craig Westerguard is running unopposed for reelection.

Voters will also consider a village justice race, with incumbent Saul Klein seeking reelection to a four-year term. Voting will be held from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Nathan Stern Community Room at Roslyn Village Hall, 1200 Old Northern Blvd.

The Village of Flower Hill has four positions up for election: mayor and three trustee seats. Mayor Randall Rosenbaum is running for reelection. Trustee candidates on the ballot are Claire Dorfman, Gary Lewandowski and AJ Smith. Residents can cast their ballots at Flower Hill Village Hall, 1 Bonnie Heights Road, Manhasset.

All seats on the ballot are for their respective terms as outlined in each village’s charter. Residents are encouraged to confirm polling locations and bring proper identification where required.