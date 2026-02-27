Manorhaven Village justice resigns, interim justice appointed

The Manorhaven Board of Trustees unanimously accepted the resignation of Village Justice William P. Bodkin on Wednesday night, Feb. 25, and immediately appointed Gennaro Savastano to serve as interim justice until voters fill the seat in June.

Mayor John Popeleski and trustees voted to accept Bodkin’s resignation, effective immediately. In a second vote, the board approved Savastano’s appointment as interim village justice. The position will appear on the ballot for the June 16 village election, with the elected justice serving the remainder of the term, which expires July 31, 2029.

Bodkin addressed the crowd, saying he will be appointed by Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman to a full-time judgeship on the Nassau County District Court.

Bodkin will fill an interim position confirmed by the Nassau County Legislature and will be on the ballot for the position in the fall to retain the position.

“I’m thankful particularly to Mayor Pop for letting me start my judicial career here,” Bodkin said. “Thank you.”

Bodkin was sworn in as village justice on Feb. 22, 2023. Before joining the Village of Manorhaven, Bodkin served as chief court attorney for the Nassau County Supreme Court and as a judicial hearing officer for the Office of Court Administration.

Savastano was sworn in by Bodkin immediately following the vote, with his mother and son by his side.

The judicial changes capped a meeting that included the adoption of two new local laws, multiple fee increases and several administrative approvals.

Earlier in the evening, the board approved a local law enabling the village to enforce property tax liens on unpaid taxes.

Village Attorney Christopher Newman said the measure corrects the village’s prior inability to assert tax liens on delinquent properties and will allow unpaid taxes to become liens enforceable under state real property tax law.

“The village did not have a local law allowing it to assert a tax lien on properties that had not been taxed…” said Newman. “This local law will enable the village to pursue those properties with a tax lien, which becomes a lean on the property, which eventually the village will be able to collect them.”

Trustees also adopted an amendment to the village’s dangerous buildings law, expanding it to address vacant properties in addition to structurally unsafe ones.

Newman said the updated law applies to both residential and commercial buildings and gives the village authority to require banks or property owners to maintain vacant structures. If they fail to do so, the village may perform the work and place a lien on the property to recover costs.

The board later approved an emergency snow removal contract with Scobbo Contractors Inc., including a $7,000 make-ready and insurance fee plus hourly equipment rates. Popeleski said the contractor was brought in during the January snowstorm to widen narrow streets and ensure emergency vehicle access.

Trustees also increased building permit fees from $225 per square foot to $375 per square foot, citing alignment with other Nassau County villages and rising inspection and review costs. The board also raised the fee to renew an expired building permit from 50% of the original fee to 125%.

The board hired Michael Pupa as village code enforcement officer. Popeleski said Pupa has passed the New York State Code Enforcement Exam and holds state certifications as a building safety inspector and building safety code officer.

Trustees also authorized submission of the village’s current zoning map to the Nassau County Planning Commission for review in anticipation of potential changes tied to development of a comprehensive plan.

During public comment, resident Christine Zahn praised the village’s snow response and the launch of a new municipal app designed to provide alerts about snow emergencies and meetings. Popeleski said the village is reevaluating its alternate-side parking rules for snow events and is considering revisions after confusion during earlier storms.

The meeting concluded with the board voting to enter executive session to discuss personnel matters.

The next board of trustees meeting will be held on March 25.