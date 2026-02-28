Bill O’Reilly Column: Evil under attack

The propaganda is flying along with ordnance from the USA and Israel. The world waits as strong military action against Iran plays out. The ayatollah is already conferring in person with Allah and things will not end well for the other murderous mullahs. As for America, we just don’t know.

It was good to see Canada back President Trump’s order to strike. I hope that leads to a better relationship between the two countries. As usual, France and Great Britain equivocate. Nothing new there.

At this point in history, the Democratic Party will oppose anything the President does. There are rare exceptions like Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, but anti-Trump groupthink has taken deep root. Is that good for the country?

No. Independent, fact-based opinion is good for the country.

Before I analyze those who dissent from regime change in Iran, two points should be understood. First, because of the chaos and mass casualties attached to removing Saddam Hussein in Iraq, military action in Muslim countries must be well thought out as well as methodical.

And second, the Biden administration’s appeasement of Iran directly led to a rise in terrorist activity throughout the Middle East, culminating in the slaughter of more than a thousand Jews on Oct. 2, 2023. Biden handed over billions to the mullahs, who then turned around and armed Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis.

I don’t remember any objection to that incredibly foolish policy from democrats.

Shortly after the bombs began flying on Saturday, the usual suspects rushed to condemn the president.

Senator Schumer: “The leadership of Iran must go. But that does not justify the President of the United States engaging in an illegal, dangerous war that will risk the lives of American service members…”

Uh, Chuck. How exactly would the “leadership of Iran go” without punitive action? Chuck? Chuck? …

Gov. Gavin Newsom: “President Trump is putting Americans at risk abroad because he is unpopular at home.”

Ah, the old wag the dog play. Weren’t there months of negotiations, governor?

Sen. Mark Kelly: “Trump is sending our service members into harm’s way without a clear explanation or an end goal.”

Kelly apparently missed Mr. Trump saying “regime change” is the goal in order to ensure a safer world. Sleeping late, Senator?

And finally, ABC News is reporting that Tucker Carlson called the Iranian action “disgusting and evil.” I’d be careful with that dispatch. It was delivered by Jonathan Karl, one of the most intense media Trump haters.

In the upcoming week, we can expect the usual “war powers act” stuff we heard ad nauseam after the Venezuelan action. That’s already been decided in favor of the executive branch by the federal courts. However, Congress could pass a new updated law but it won’t. The votes aren’t there.

On another note, a casualty of the Iran action is the return of the O’Reilly Factor, scheduled for Wednesday on NewsNation. We’ll have to postpone. But it will happen. Just like regime change in Iran.