Bill O’Reilly Column: The price of rebellion

President Trump is mandated by the Constitution to enforce the laws of the United States. He twice swore an oath to do that. There’s no wiggle room concerning the inaugural oath.

The state of Minnesota does not want federal enforcement of immigration law. Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey are publicly defiant; they will not “cooperate” with federal authorities in detaining undocumented immigrants.

“F – ICE” yells the extremist Frey.

The result of the defiance is two dead Americans.

This is not a difficult analysis. Mayor Frey’s sworn obligation is to uphold public safety. All this nitwit had to do was order the Minneapolis police to stop anti-ICE protesters from physically confronting federal agents. Frey refused to do that. His cops didn’t show up when things got out of hand.

Aggressive protestors Renee Good and Alex Pretti were killed because of Frey’s dereliction of duty. Minneapolis police could have protected the two by restraining them. But they were ordered to stand down.

That is the truth. It is non-refundable.

Another truism is that Frey and Walz have the absolute right to criticize the way Homeland Security is handling the migrant roundup. However, neither man objected when President Obama deported three million migrants. More politics.

Back to President Trump. He made the right call in de-escalating the Minnesota chaos, but now what? Does the President hold Frey, in particular, accountable for encouraging insurrection? The feds could easily drop a conspiracy charge on the Mayor’s head. His records have already been subpoenaed.

That would, of course, generate major controversy, especially because the leftist media is deeply invested in allowing amnesty for all “non-violent” migrants.

For perspective, let’s go to President George Washington. In 1794, the new United States needed money. So, Congress passed a tax on whiskey merchants. They refused to pay the tax, and the “Whiskey Rebellion” was on.

Washington was teed off and took action. He called up about 13,000 militia, threw on his Revolutionary War uniform (a bit tight across the waist), mounted his horse and rode all the way to the Pennsylvania frontier to confront the rebels.

Old George was not happy and clearly expressed that capital punishment was on the table. The miscreants quickly folded. Taxes were collected.

Today, we have a radical movement in America that also seeks to defy federal law. Walz and Frey are deeply involved in that. Does the federal government let them get away with it?

Tough call for President Trump in this polarized nation. Independent voters might not support cuffs for the Minnesota boys. There is electoral danger.

But I do know this. Andrew Jackson, John Adams, and Theodore Roosevelt would never have allowed Walz and Frey to defy the Constitution of the United States. There would have been sanctions.

Summing up, the Minnesota rebellion story is not over. Walz and Frey may be in for a reckoning.