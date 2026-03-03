Nassau Deputy Minority Leader Drucker won’t run for re-election

Nassau County Legislature Deputy Minority Leader Arnold Drucker will not seek re-election this November, which will bring his service to a close after nearly a decade as an elected official.

Drucker, a Democrat, currently represents Nassau County’s 16th District, which incorporates Jericho, Plainview, parts of Woodbury, Old Bethpage and Farmingdale. He was first elected to the county legislature in 2016 during a special election after Judy Jacobs of Woodbury died.

Drucker won his fifth election in 2025, defeating Republican candidate Jennifer Gallub-Pravato. Due to a change in the voting cycle to have county legislator elections coincide with federal elections, Nassau County’s 19 legislators will be up for re-election this year rather than serving a full two-year term.

Republicans currently hold 11 of the 19 seats in the county legislature.

Nassau Democrats praised Drucker’s work as an elected official and thanked him after it was announced that he would not be running for a new term.

“He’s been a tireless advocate for his community and has been a true friend to NCYD. Most importantly, Arnie has always stood up for people under assault from the MAGA agenda. We wish him well and honor his legacy,” Nassau County Young Democrats posted on Facebook.

“Arnie has been a tireless advocate for the community. His leadership and commitment have made a meaningful difference for the families and neighborhoods he has served,” the Nassau County Democratic Committee wrote on Facebook.

Jared Behr, 41, an attorney and former Suffolk County prosecutor who lives in Plainview, has announced his run for the county legislator seat with endorsements already coming in from the Nassau County Democratic Committee.

“I am excited to build on the legacies of Arnie Drucker and the late Judy Jacobs, and earn the people’s vote. I am thankful to Chairman Jacobs and the Nassau County Democratic Committee for their confidence in me,” Behr wrote on Facebook.

Behr challenged Joseph Saladino for the Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor position in 2023, ultimately failing to defeat the incumbent.