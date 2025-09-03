Massage Fitness Works and More: Inside the 2025 Best Massage spot on Long Island

Massage Fitness Works and More has been voted the Best Massage spot on Long Island.

Step inside Massage Fitness Works and More in Ronkonkoma, and you’ll feel it immediately — the calm. The kind of peace that doesn’t just relax your body but also settles your mind. It’s not just a spa. It’s not just a clinic. It’s something in between — and exactly what owner Rachel Dorfman had in mind when she opened the doors in 2023.

Now, just two years later, that vision is being celebrated in a big way: Massage Fitness Works and More has officially been named Best Massage and Best Wellness Practice in the 2025 Best of Long Island awards — after already winning Best Massage in 2024.

For Dorfman, the recognition is both humbling and surreal.

“I’ve been a massage therapist for 30 years,” she said. “I worked for others my whole career. It wasn’t until I was in my 50s that I finally got to build something of my own.”

As a single mother for over two decades, Dorfman knows the meaning of hard work — and resilience. And it shows in the care she puts into every detail of her practice, from the therapists she collaborates with to the personalized service each client receives.

“My life didn’t really start until my 50s,” she said with a laugh. “And now, I have this amazing practice with phenomenal therapists, and I’m so excited about what’s ahead.”

Winning back-to-back honors wasn’t something Dorfman set out to do — in fact, she’s the first to admit she doesn’t spend much time online asking for votes.

“I don’t do a lot of social media. I don’t really push people to vote,” she said. “So when we won — and in two categories this year — I was blown away. It’s all been word of mouth. That means everything.”

That word of mouth comes from a deep commitment to connection. Dorfman’s approach is personal — she checks in with clients regularly, knows their stories and ensures every visit feels like more than a quick stop for relief.

“I have empathic qualities — that’s my strength. “We’re not a walk-by front. People find us because they hear about the care we give,” she said.

Massage Fitness Works and More is also building bridges beyond its treatment rooms. Dorfman is proud of her work with local veterans — the practice accepts veterans benefits — and regularly partners with area schools and charities. From teacher appreciation days to local golf tournaments, community involvement is at the heart of her mission.

And as for the future? Dorfman’s already thinking ahead.

“We’re still building and always welcoming new clients. I’d love to introduce a membership program — something that gives people consistent care without feeling transactional, Dorfman said.

In a world where wellness can feel commercial or cookie-cutter, Massage Fitness Works and More stands out — not because of flashy ads or gimmicks, but because of one simple truth: real care never goes out of style.

To experience it for yourself, visit Massage Fitness Works and More — where every massage is a step toward feeling better, inside and out.

