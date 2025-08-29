Hummus Fit: Inside the 2025 Best Healthy Eatery on Long Island

Hummus Fit has been voted the 2025 Best Healthy Eatery on Long Island.

Step into any Hummus Fit location — Lake Grove, Islip, or their newest in Huntington — and you’ll find more than just a menu. You’ll find a mission. Bright, inviting and energized with purpose, this health-focused eatery has spent the last decade redefining fast, clean eating on Long Island. And now, it’s been named Best Healthy Eatery for the fifth year in a row in the Best of Long Island awards.

For founder and owner Tony Mavruk, the journey began in 2015 at a small location in Holbrook with a simple but powerful goal: make healthy eating easier, tastier and more accessible for everyone.

“It’s been 10 years now, and we’re still growing. It started as meal prepping, but now it’s about health and wellness,” Mavruk said.

What sets Hummus Fit apart isn’t just the food (though their protein bowls, wraps and colorful smoothies have developed a cult following). It’s the consistency. Year after year, they’ve kept their standards high, their flavors fresh and their innovation constant — all while staying rooted in their community.

“For us, quality and consistency are number one,” Mavruk said.

That dedication goes beyond the kitchen. Hummus Fit is deeply embedded in its surrounding neighborhoods — from partnering with local schools and nonprofits to supporting first responders during the holidays. Whether it’s police departments, churches or food drives, the team shows up.

“Being part of the community is huge for us,” Mavruk said.

And it’s not just the customers who feel that impact — the staff does too. Winning Best Healthy Eatery isn’t just an accolade; it’s motivation.

“The first win was huge. Now, every year, there’s more pressure — but also more pride. It pushes all of us to work harder and keep delivering the best we can,” Mavruk said.

As summer heats up, Hummus Fit is keeping things cool with a new lineup of smoothies and protein shakes — perfect for gym-goers, busy parents or anyone on the go.

“We want everyone to feel welcome,” Mavruk said. “Whether you’re a mom, a nurse, a police officer — we’re happy to serve you.”

At Hummus Fit, every meal is made with heart, hustle and a whole lot of hummus.

