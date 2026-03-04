PSEG Long Island teams up with Schneps to honor Small Business Stars of 2025

PSEG Long Island partnered with Schneps Media to honor the “Small Business Stars of 2025” – a dozen innovative companies that are helping to drive the regional economy while making Long Island a better place to live and work. The inaugural Small Business Stars networking and awards breakfast, held February 25 at the Hilton in Melville, brought together company leaders and community partners to celebrate the impact and accomplishments of these notable businesses and organizations.

For each month over the past year, PSEG-LI and Schneps Media invited the community to vote via social media for their favorite Small Business Star among the nominees based on unique monthly themes, from “Women Owned Businesses” and “Veteran-Owned Businesses” to “Small Business Growth” and “Sustainability & Green Practices.”

Through its commercial division Business First, PSEG Long Island provides a suite of programs to support Long Island’s businesses, including free energy assessments and efficiency counseling, rebates for making energy-efficient improvements and grants for Main Street revitalization projects.

“At PSEG Long Island, we are committed to helping small businesses thrive and create jobs, and we want them to know we are here to partner with them and support them in their efforts,” said Veronica Isaac, senior manager of customer and community partnerships for PSEG Long Island. “Small and midsized businesses are the backbone of the Long Island economy, and we are thrilled to partner with Schneps Media on this event to recognize all the great work that Long Island companies do.”

Schneps Media CEO Josh Schneps echoed Isaac’s comments.

“It’s a privilege to partner with PSEG Long Island to shine a spotlight on Long Island’s small businesses and help them gain more visibility, while providing their owners and leaders with an opportunity to network with other business leaders,” he said. “The inaugural class of Small Business Stars are a great group of organizations, representing many different industries and types of businesses.”

During the formal part of the awards breakfast, Schneps and Isaac addressed attendees. Isaac introduced her PSEG colleagues and then welcomed representatives from the winning businesses to come up and accept their commemorative plaques. The Small Business Stars of 2025 are:

Canine Companions, “Energy Assessments & Cost Efficiency,” Feb. 2025

Angela’s Bra Boutique, “Women-Owned Businesses,” March 2025

Twisted Cow Distillery, “Earth Month & Clean Energy,” April 2025

Jerusalem Memorial Chapels, “Technology & Innovation in Small Business,” May 2025

James Cress Florist, “Small Business Community Impact,” June 2025

Fire Island Ferries, “Outdoor Businesses & Energy Savings Tips,” July 2025

Rooted Hospitality Group, “Small Business Growth,” Aug. 2025

Hampton Jitney, “Green Transportation,” Sept. 2025

Gurwin Healthcare System, “Energy Efficiency Awareness Month,” Oct. 2025

General Integrated Project Management & Services, “Veteran-Owned Businesses,” Nov. 2025

Life’s WORC, “Social Responsibility,” Dec. 2025

Zorn’s of Bethpage, “Sustainability & Green Practices,” Jan. 2026

Jerusalem Memorial Chapels – which won in the “Technology & Innovation in Small Business” category – recently made significant energy-efficient upgrades, including adding geothermal heat and air conditioning, solar panels and LED lighting, with help from PSEG rebates. “We appreciate being recognized for our hard work to become more efficient, and we appreciate PSEG supporting our investment in energy improvements,” Co-Founder and Managing Partner Adam Novak said. The resulting energy savings have reduced operating costs, allowing the Levittown full-service funeral home to reinvest in its services for families.

Gurwin Healthcare System – the winner in the “Energy Efficiency Awareness Month” category – recently became certified as a Life Plan Community, offering the full continuum of health care services and living options to allow seniors to age in place. The newest addition to the nonprofit organization’s 36-acre Commack campus is Fountaingate Gardens, an independent living community for active seniors age 62 and older. Gurwin also offers assisting living, short-term rehabilitation, skilled nursing care, adult daycare, respiratory care, memory care and home care.

“We appreciate events like this, which allow us to get out in the community to create awareness about Gurwin and let people know we’re there as a resource when they need us,” said Timothy Matejka, Gurwin’s chief development and legislative officer.

“Being recognized as a Small Business Star by PSEG Long Island and Schneps Media is a true honor,” said Andrew Lynch, executive vice president of Hampton Jitney, the winner in the “Green Transportation” category. “For over 50 years, Hampton Jitney has been committed to connecting communities across Long Island to New York City while continuously investing in more sustainable, efficient operations. This recognition reinforces our dedication to reducing our environmental footprint while continuing to serve the passengers and communities that have supported us for generations.”

An early-morning snowstorm created hazardous travel conditions, preventing dozens of would-be attendees from participating in the event. With the smaller group size creating an intimate atmosphere, Schneps invited all the business leaders present to give a brief elevator pitch about their company.

Angela Cascio, owner of Angela’s Bra Boutique – winner in the “Women-Owned Business” category – spoke about her Farmingdale retail business, which provides personalized custom bra fittings and a wide selection of bra styles and sizes, including mastectomy bras.

Other speakers included Danielle Cooley, tasting room manager and events coordinator for the “Earth Month & Clean Energy” category winner Twisted Cow Distillery. Cooley cited the East Northport tasting room’s unique cocktails made with locally sourced premium spirits distilled on premises, along with the many events the company hosts in partnership with community organizations, including an upcoming “Puppy Yoga” event to support Hope for Cleo Animal Rescue.