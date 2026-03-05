Villages of Sea Cliff, Brookville to hold March 18 elections

Two villages on the North Shore of the Town of Oyster Bay will be hosting elections on Wednesday, March 18.

The Village of Sea Cliff has two people running for two trustee positions and one person running for the village justice role.

The Village of Brookville has one candidate running unopposed to fill a vacant trustee position.

In Sea Cliff, Trustees Nicholas Pinto and George Williams are running for reelection for two-year terms, and Christine Hughes is running for village justice for a four-year term.

Pinto and Williams both spoke of their desire to continue work on implementing the new zoning requirements in the next term, which could help fuel development and make life easier for resident homeowners.

Williams said he has valued working with the beautification committee during his first term, helping the village with tree preservation and protection, and celebrating Arbor Day by planting trees with elementary school students.

Pinto said he takes pride in his work with the fire department and emergency medical services, ensuring that first responders are properly equipped to serve the residents. Another highlight for him is organizing the musical lineup for the village’s popular summer musical nights, held on weekend evenings at the beach band shell, he said.

Both trustees expressed gratitude for the board’s diversity, cohesiveness and collegiality.

Hughes has more than 30 years of courtroom experience as a defense attorney and a prosecutor, investigating corruption in land use and construction in New York City. Currently, she serves in Nassau County Family Court in Mineola and works as an adjunct professor at Hofstra University’s Maurice A. Deane School of Law.

Hughes said she’s excited about the opportunity to serve the community in the role of justice.

Voting in Sea Cliff will be held on Wednesday, March 18, from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the DPW garage, located at 66 Altamont Ave.

In Brookville, Michael Genatt is running unopposed to fill a seat that was previously held by Robert Spina, who served on the board for 11 years before dying in 2025.

Genatt attended Boston University and then the College of Insurance before starting his career as an insurance broker. He now serves as president of Genatt V Insurance Solutions, a part of Foundation Risk Partners in New Hyde Park.

Genatt previously served on the village planning board for three years and said Mayor Daniel Serota reached out to him about the vacant trustee spot.

Genatt praised the village, saying that Brookville is a “beautiful area” and is in a great location on Nassau County’s North Shore. He said that if elected, he wants to be involved in improving the community.

The open trustee position will be filled after the election until 2027, when the spot will be open again for a full term.

Voting in Brookville will be held on Wednesday, March 18, from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the village hall, located at 18 Horse Hill Rd.

Nick Gordon contributed reporting to this article.